Federal and state cuts threaten Washington early learning programs

“What is your top priority now?” That’s often the first thing a family is asked when they enter Head Start.

Some program participants need help with food assistance or finding stable housing. Others may want guidance in obtaining steady employment, or with securing dental care or vaccines for their kids. For many families, the free, federally funded preschool program is simply a safe, reliable place for their children to go to school.

“We offer someone to walk beside them in their own specific needs and their own specific goals,” said Mary Ellen Lykins, director of Head Start and ECEAP at Skagit Valley College in Mount Vernon. “It’s very high-quality learning for children and very powerful support for families.”