USDA set to cut $1B for food programs. WA food banks are worried

But those programs have since expired while demand has continued to rise, spurred by rising food costs and a worsening economy, and food banks are already struggling to keep up.

Before the pandemic, nonprofit redistributor Food Lifeline and its network of more than 300 food banks in Western Washington served about 800,000 people annually. In 2024, they served 1.7 million. One in four Washingtonians visited a food bank last year, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Food banks will soon have an even harder time meeting demand thanks to cuts to federal food security programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA has already cut $500 million from the Local Food Purchase Assistance program (LFPA) and is in the process of cutting $500 million from The Emergency Food Assistance Program (TEFAP). The agency said it’s redirecting the money so it can fight bird flu.

LFPA, a relatively new program created during the Biden administration, provides money to state agriculture departments to pass on as grants to food banks so they can purchase food directly from local farmers.

TEFAP was created by Congress in 1981 to purchase excess food from farmers. USDA distributes those commodities to the states, which in turn distribute them to food banks and meal programs. The program is a win/win for farmers and food banks: Growers get financial support when they have crops they either can’t sell or would have to sell at below-market rates. Food banks get staple foods for their clients such as milk, frozen and canned meat and dried fruit.