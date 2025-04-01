Canada, U.S. Columbia River Treaty negotiations in jeopardy

The United States and Canada last July reached an agreement in principle to manage the mighty Columbia River, an economic and environmental powerhouse that starts in Canada and flows through Washington and Oregon on its journey to the Pacific Ocean. The two countries negotiated for six years to update the 60-year-old treaty.

But talks to finalize the treaty are “currently paused” while the Trump administration reviews all pending international agreements, said Adrian Dix, head of the British Columbia Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions in Canada.

Officials for the U.S. State Department and the White House have not responded to requests for comment.

Dix, speaking March 25 at a conference to update the public on treaty negotiations, said Trump’s verbal attacks on Canadian sovereignty have caused many Canadians to ponder the unfinished treaty.

“Some people have said we should cancel the Columbia River Treaty,” Dix said.

Dix said Trump’s comments such as calling for Canada to become the 51st U.S. state are troubling.

“It’s these really vicious attacks made on us that cause us concern,” Dix said. ”We continue to defend Canadian interests.”

Last year’s agreement in principle must still be approved by the U.S. Senate and the Canadian prime minister.

Former President Joe Biden and former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced the tentative agreement last July 11 and said it would last for 20 years. The treaty was originally ratified in 1961.