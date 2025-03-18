WA bill aims to extend unemployment benefits to workers on strike

The strike lasted a week — short enough that Flores didn’t face serious financial hardship. But she saw the strain it put on many of her co-workers. Even a few days without pay meant tough choices: stretching every dollar, leaning on family, or turning to strike funds.

“For my co-workers, even that week-long strike was significant,” Flores said. “Most of us live paycheck to paycheck.”

The Washington State Senate has passed Senate Bill 5041, which aims to extend unemployment insurance (UI) benefits to workers during a labor strike. If the bill passes the House and is signed by the Governor, Washington would become the third state — after New York and New Jersey — to grant this benefit. Striking workers who have logged at least 680 hours in the past year would become eligible for UI benefits starting the second Sunday after their legal strike begins, following a required one-week waiting period.

The bill’s fiscal note estimates that approved claimants would receive an average weekly benefit of $757 in fiscal year 2026, for up to four weeks, with payments determined by their employer's experience rate. The bill also removes disqualifications for workers affected by employer-initiated lockouts in multi-employer bargaining disputes.

“None of us can last forever,” Flores said. “Unemployment would take away some of that fear. It wouldn’t make striking easy, but it would make it possible.”

Sen. Marcus Riccelli (D-Spokane), the bill’s sponsor, emphasized that SB 5041 is about leveling the playing field for workers who risk financial ruin when they choose to strike.

“Striking is always a last resort,” Riccelli said. “This bill isn’t about creating an incentive to strike — it’s about making sure workers aren’t starved into submission while fighting for fair wages and safe working conditions.”

Riccelli explained that the bill includes safeguards, such as a 12-week cap on UI benefits, an annual review by the Employment Security Department (ESD) and a ten-year sunset provision. Additionally, the legislation requires the ESD to produce annual reports on strike prevalence and the financial impact on the UI Trust Fund, allowing lawmakers to reassess its long-term effects before making the policy permanent.

“This is a reasonable measure that ensures workers can negotiate in good faith without fear of immediate financial devastation,” Riccelli said.

Joe Kendo, the chief of staff of the Washington State Labor Council, has long been an advocate for workers’ rights, especially in industries with low-wage workers. A vocal supporter of unions and collective bargaining, Kendo has observed firsthand the struggles workers face when trying to organize in large corporations like Starbucks.

“Starbucks is a textbook example of the corporate tactics that crush workers’ attempts to organize,” Kendo said. “When you’re looking at a massive multinational corporation, they have the money and resources to fight these workers at every turn, and that power imbalance makes it nearly impossible for workers to gain the leverage they need to succeed.”

Kendo emphasized that, even with the public’s increasing awareness of these efforts, the company’s reluctance to recognize unions has only escalated.

“Workers have been organizing for years, and still they are met with resistance at every step — from the tactics used to delay recognition to the lack of meaningful contract negotiations,” Kendo said. “The outcome is that workers are forced into strikes, often without the resources to sustain them, while Starbucks continues to rake in billions in profit.”

According to Kendo, without financial support during a strike, workers are left with no choice but to accept unfavorable terms.

Rachel Ybarra, a barista and member of Starbucks Workers United for three years, shared her testimony in support of SB 5041 in January.

“A couple of months ago, at our most recent session, Starbucks insulted us by offering us a raise of just 34 cents an hour,” Ybarra said. “With this offer, it would take me a whole year to make what our CEO makes in one hour.”

For Ybarra and her co-workers, this indicated Starbucks wasn’t serious about reaching an equitable agreement, and it was a demonstration of the vast power imbalance in negotiations. She says the decision to strike in Dec. 2024 was not made lightly.

“The greatest obstacle in getting my co-workers on strike is the same obstacle for me: I can’t afford to lose the money,” Ybarra said. “To miss five days of work, barely making ends meet as it is, puts a severe strain on an individual. The threat isn’t just to our financial stability — it’s a choice between eating ramen for a week or getting real groceries.”