New bill aims to protect Washington’s underwater bull kelp forests

Restoring bull kelp would not only benefit marine life but also sustain coastal ecosystems, as decaying kelp nourishes beach habitats and seabirds.

However, Puget Sound’s bull kelp forests have declined by more than 90% in the past 150 years due to warming waters, pollution and habitat degradation. Rising ocean temperatures are a major factor, as kelp struggles to survive in increasingly warm conditions.

“We know in general that temperature changes — high temperatures are not good for bull kelp,” Hansen said.

Other threats include sedimentation, which blocks sunlight needed for growth, and disruptions in nutrient circulation caused by El Niño events. Unlike California’s kelp forests, where sea urchins contribute to decline, Puget Sound’s bull kelp loss stems from environmental stressors that require targeted restoration efforts. As an annual species, bull kelp grows from a spore to over 100 feet in a single year, making restoration efforts complex but feasible.

“Bull kelp forests support a variety of species, which are not only intrinsically beautiful but also serve as traditional food sources for the First Nations and tribal communities who have lived here for generations,” Hansen said. “They are a crucial part of a larger ecosystem that extends beyond the forest itself.”

Restoration began more than 10 years ago when Leonard Forsman, Chairman of the Suquamish Tribe, brought up the issue of declining bull kelp to the Puget Sound Restoration Fund.

“It was mainly because of the stories the elders told me after the 2003 oil spill at Bucha Watts on our reservation,” Forsman said. “A couple of them shared how thick kelp used to grow there, but after World War II, when the veterans returned, the kelp was gone. I relayed that story, and it took off from there.”

As Forsman got older, he learned more about the importance of bull kelp, recognizing it as a traditional food source and a key part of the foundational relationship with the land, the sea and the species that depend on it.

“It’s an essential part of our waters, our traditional waters. There are the rocks, the sand, the plankton and all the different parts of the ecosystem, and now a part of that system is gone,” Forsman said. “So, we want to reverse some of the changes that have happened as a result of pollution and poor watershed management and do the best we can to restore it.”

The Suquamish Tribe has been involved in kelp restoration efforts as part of their ongoing environmental stewardship. Their engagement has focused on supporting restoration trials, collaborating with other organizations and hosting conferences to raise awareness about the importance of bull kelp.

Building on Forsman’s concerns, the Puget Sound Restoration Fund (PSRF) took on the challenge of restoring bull kelp, initiating research and pilot projects to understand the best methods for bringing it back.

Since then, restoration efforts have expanded significantly, drawing in a larger network of scientists, policymakers and community members. The region’s conservation community developed the Puget Sound Kelp Conservation and Recovery Plan in 2020, creating a structured approach to restoration.

“With that blueprint, we were able to start hanging projects off that scaffolding,” said Jodie Toft, PSRF executive director.

Washington has already taken steps to address kelp loss, with legislation in 2022 supporting conservation initiatives. The Department of Natural Resources’ Kelp and Eelgrass Health and Conservation Plan, launched in 2023, aims to restore 10,000 acres of kelp forests and eelgrass meadows by 2040.

Nance said HB1631 is not just about designation but about mobilizing support for kelp restoration efforts.

The bill doesn’t include state funding, but it helps Washington qualify for federal money. He mentioned programs like the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Puget Sound SOS Act, which set aside funds for environmental projects. By officially recognizing the kelp as the state marine forest, the bill could make it easier to get future funding for restoration efforts.

The bill passed the House on Tuesday, Feb. 4, with a unanimous vote of 97 to 0. It now advances to the Senate for consideration.