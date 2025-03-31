How Seattle’s record-high minimum wage has — and hasn’t — paid off

Wilson, who recently announced she is running for Seattle mayor, said minimum wage increases benefit everybody by giving workers more money to spend in the local economy.

“It really makes a difference in people’s lives when they have the money to pay rent and put food on the table,” Wilson said.

The Transit Riders Union most recently fought to raise the wage this winter with a ballot initiative in Burien aimed at closing loopholes in a minimum wage law passed by the Burien City Council last year. The Union’s initiative passed with 57% of the vote in February, but the city filed a lawsuit shortly after in an attempt to block it, arguing that the initiative was misleading and unenforceable.

The initiative is set to go into effect at the end of March. A city spokesperson declined to comment when asked what will happen if a judge doesn’t issue a ruling before then.

Wilson, named as a defendant in the lawsuit, said she’s confident it will be resolved in favor of the initiative.

Points south

A bill in the state legislature to raise the wage statewide died this year, but Wilson said she hopes it will be revived. In the meantime, Wilson said advocates are hoping to build on the momentum from recent victories in Everett, Renton and Burien by passing wage increases in other Puget Sound cities. Tacoma and Olympia are next on the list.

In Tacoma, labor organizers and advocates are gathering signatures for a “Workers Bill of Rights” ballot initiative that would raise the wage to $20 an hour for large employers. The initiative would also give workers more rights to fair scheduling and workplace safety, and require businesses to offer additional working hours to existing employees before hiring new employees or contractors.

“This will allow people to have more spending money, more housing stability and just more ability to engage in the community,” said Zephyra Burt, a Tacoma DSA co-chair who is helping with the campaign. “I think it’ll just lead to people having more full and engaged lives.”

As with other recent initiatives, the law would include a gradual phase-in period for small and medium businesses.

Before drafting up the initiative, Rose of UFCW 367, said organizers tried going to Tacoma City Council and asking them to simply pass a law raising the wage and expanding worker protections. The reception was “pretty lukewarm,” he said. So organizers instead decided to go the initiative route.

Activists are hoping to convince the Olympia City Council to pass a similar Workers’ Bill of Rights this year. Councilmembers there have spent several months discussing a proposal that would raise the wage to $20.29 an hour. At a March meeting, city officials said they planned to do more research into the potential impact of the policy, and are expecting to revisit it later this year.

'Still not enough'

The Puget Sound region has the highest minimum wage in the nation, but that hasn’t necessarily translated to a living wage. Estimates put the cost of living for a single adult in King County at more than $30 an hour , which UW researcher Vigdor attributes to factors like the tech boom.

“If people were struggling to make ends meet in Seattle in 2014 when the city voted to raise the minimum wage, they’re still struggling now,” said Vigdor.

Case, the worker at Saint Bread, supports wage increases, but said more is needed to support workers at minimum wage jobs.

“The cost of living is not slowing down,” Case said. “There’s still a lot of pressure on people in the industry, so any increase in their wage helps, but it’s still not quite what people need.”

Case thinks the city should look at other ideas to help low-wage workers: more late-night public transit options, social housing and a public pension plan that stays with workers when they switch jobs. He said wage theft is another major issue in the restaurant industry that needs to be addressed.

Hood quit her job at Applebee’s earlier this year. She was tired of the stress. She’s now going to community college and working part-time at a restaurant in Bellevue, which still follows the state’s minimum wage of $16.66. But it’s an affluent area, and Hood said big tips help make up the difference.

Hood is a big supporter of minimum wage increases. She said the added stress from uncertain hours and low staffing was the fault of her employer, not the policy.

“Businesses don’t think about the fact that, if your workers do well, your company does well,” Hood said. “Work should be something that you do and something you like, but there’s just a whole world out there … if you’re making that high-enough wage, then you should have the time to go be free and go live your life and not worry about trying to pay your bills by working every day of your life.”