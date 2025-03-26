Frank Chopp remembered as champion for WA housing & homelessness

Chopp was at times a divisive figure, known for his hands-on approach and assertive leadership style. But that approach helped Chopp pass some of the state’s most impactful pieces of legislation in recent years.

“I’ve not met anyone who could introduce a dramatically status quo-changing bill and pass it in one year, except for Frank Chopp,” Chopp’s longtime seatmate Rep. Nicole Macri, D-Seattle, said.

Chopp co-founded the Housing Trust Fund, which has distributed more than $2 billion to affordable-housing projects across the state. He helped create Apple Health and Homes, which uses Medicaid dollars to fund housing and other services for the state’s most vulnerable residents. He helped create a dedicated funding stream for homelessness services through the state’s document recording fee, which people pay when they file real estate deeds or other paperwork.

And when that funding turned into a new housing project or health clinic, Chopp made an effort to attend as many openings as possible, Macri said.

“It’s not extreme to say Frank Chopp played the key role in creating every major Washington state housing program over the last 30 years,” said Tedd Kelleher, Department of Commerce housing division co-acting assistant director, in a statement. “His legacy lives on in the housing programs and hundreds of thousands of Washington households helped by his work.”

While his personal credits are long, the number of policies he worked on behind the scenes is longer. He worked on the Fair Start for Kids Act, which uses a capital gains tax to pay for expanded child care access, and the Washington College Grant, one of the most generous financial aid programs in the country.

Chopp helped craft the state’s covenant homeownership program, which passed in 2023 and helps people who have been impacted by discrimination receive funding to buy a home. It was an idea that Chopp had for years, Macri said, but he turned over the work to prime sponsors Rep. Jamila Taylor, D-Federal Way, and Sen. John Lovick, D-Mill Creek, who got it across the finish line.

“His doggedness and attention to every detail made that program work,” Taylor said. “People who have been impacted by discrimination now have a path toward owning their own home, and Frank’s name will forever be a crucial part of that.”

Having started his career as Speaker during a divided House, Chopp knew how to work alongside those he disagreed with.

Former House Minority Leader J.T. Wilcox, R-Yelm, said Chopp “loved and respected” the House of Representatives and honored its process, even at the expense of his own policies. When Wilcox announced his retirement last year, he named Chopp among Democratic lawmakers who are “partners in the coming reemergence of a government that works.”

Chopp stepped down as Speaker in 2019, but continued to serve as a lawmaker until retiring last year. At the time, he said he had no intention of slowing down, and he remained involved in lobbying lawmakers on his priorities.

Both the House and the Senate held moments of silence for Chopp on Monday.

“I don’t think anybody who served with Speaker Chopp failed to learn from him, failed to learn from his relentlessly optimistic pursuit of positive change for Washingtonians – sometimes relentless to the point of frustration for those of us who served under his leadership,” House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-Seattle, said.

A lasting impact on housing and homelessness

Chopp was born in 1953 in Bremerton’s Harrison Hospital. Chopp’s parents, Frank Sr. and Anne, met on the picket line at the coal mine where they worked in Roslyn. They moved to Bremerton where Frank Sr. found work as a union electrician.

Politics was a common topic of conversation at the family dinner table. In an interview for Solid Ground’s 50th anniversary, Chopp said President Franklin Roosevelt was considered a god in his household because “FDR stood up for working people.”