Why Seattle’s housing density plans are a disability-rights issue

Tanisha Sepúlveda, a Highland Park resident and wheelchair user, echoed Black’s sentiments at a public hearing on February 5. Sepúlveda and Black were among a handful of disability rights advocates, wheelchair users and other people with mobility challenges who testified in front of the City Council at the hearing about the comprehensive plan.

“We don’t find [accessibility] in single-family housing. We don’t find it in the new housing that’s being built,” said Sepúlveda at the hearing. “We find that in condos, apartments, in places that have elevators and often have closer resources to pharmacies, groceries, plazas. That’s why we need to bring these services more into our towns and not just into neighborhood centers.”

Not everyone agrees that neighborhood centers will improve accessibility. Jennifer Kolar is a Montlake resident and co-founder of Atlas Assistance Dogs, a nonprofit service-dog training organization. She testified at the hearing to oppose the Montlake neighborhood center proposal.

Kolar said Montlake, like many old Seattle neighborhoods, has steep hills, damaged sidewalks and narrow streets. She already sees the struggles her father, who has severe rheumatoid arthritis and uses a cane, has in navigating their neighborhood. She says other clients and friends with mobility issues have the same experience.

Kolar fears that increased density, along with a lack of parking requirements for new apartments, would exacerbate the problems of cars blocking sidewalk curb cuts and driveways and make it even harder for people like her father to safely walk in the neighborhood. Furthermore, she said people with disabilities would struggle with steep hills.

“You could put a three- to four-story building smack in the middle of the neighborhood,” said Kolar. “They’re expecting that putting these big units on top of the hill somehow improves accessibility when maybe [people with disabilities] can be in that specific building, but they're never going to get down the hill to the bus stop.”

Black agrees that Seattle hills pose a real problem for people with mobility challenges. Before she found her current apartment, she lived three blocks up a hill in Roosevelt. The difficulty of pushing herself back up the hill at the end of a long day meant she was far more car-dependent, which contributed to her not leaving her home as much.

But Black argued that the more housing options the city allows and the more neighborhoods they’re allowed in, the more opportunities there will be to build accessible housing. It won’t be the case that every new home or apartment building will have accessible design or be in an accessible location. But if there are more homes everywhere and some of them are accessible, it will increase the areas of Seattle people with disabilities can live in.

Accessibility advocates are fighting to protect the zoning changes proposed by the mayor, but they argue that zoning is just the baseline for making Seattle more welcoming for people with disabilities.

“On top of [zoning] we need to make it easier for developers to build condos. We need to have some incentives or standards to build more options for accessible homes, for family-sized homes,” said Black. “But if we don’t even allow anything greater than a triplex or townhome in our city, we can’t even get to the other policy levers that we need to build a better, more accessible community.”