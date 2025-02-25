New WA bill would support chronically absent high school students

A new bipartisan bill, Senate Bill 5007, is moving through Olympia to support students who are chronically absent and at risk of not graduating from high school. Chronic absenteeism, defined as missing 10 percent or more of the school year, has yet to return to pre-pandemic levels, which were already high in many states. The bill, sponsored by Minority Leader John Braun, R-Centralia, is being considered by his colleagues in the Senate. The bill made it through the Feb. 21 committee cutoff and also had a hearing in the Senate Ways and Means Committee on Monday Feb. 24, so will make it through by the Feb. 28 cutoff. It needs to pass the Senate by the March 12 house-of-origin cutoff to still have a chance to become law.

In Washington, chronic absenteeism decreased from 30% in the 2022-23 school year to 27.3% in 2023-24. While this marks a slight improvement, Washington is the state with the eighth highest rate in the country, and absenteeism remains almost twice as high as it was before the pandemic, when the rate was 15.1%.

“The key is identifying chronic absenteeism early — before a student falls a year behind. Waiting too long makes it much harder to catch up,” Braun said. “Simply put, early intervention minimizes harm and increases the chances of success.”

The bill requires each Educational Service District (ESD) to provide training and support for school staff to address chronic absences and truancy. Each ESD will work with the Office of the Superintendent of Public Instruction (OSPI) to train school staff on how to spot and support students who are chronically absent. This includes creating systems to identify at-risk students early and connect them with the help they need to stay engaged in learning. These requirements are dependent on sufficient funding as determined by OSPI, which is difficult to estimate because of variances across districts.

“We want to help students stay on track when they’re absent by ensuring they can access missed content,” said Krissy Johnson, assistant director of attendance and engagement for OSPI. “Schools are encouraged to improve their absence procedures, so students and families inform them ahead of time. This allows students to connect with teachers and create a plan to stay up on their work, if possible.”

SB 5007 focuses on both unexcused and excused absences because chronic absenteeism — regardless of the reason — can negatively impact a student’s education.