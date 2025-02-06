How a $22M judgment against Cle Elum pushed the city to bankruptcy

Having a say

Development agreements are voluntary contracts between a city and a property owner, and aren’t required for developments like these. But they provide both parties an opportunity to hash out several aspects of the planning process in advance, including determining allowable uses and structures, holding public hearings on the development and completing an environmental review.

Such agreements have been used on projects of various sizes, from a local shopping center to, in this case, a large-scale planned home community.

By the late 1990s/early 2000s, core economic engines — timber and mining — had disappeared from Cle Elum and the Upper Kittitas County area. This left the town with vast swaths of vacant property picked up by developers and investors.

Gary Berndt, mayor of Cle Elum from 1989 to 2004, observed all this real estate activity firsthand.

Berndt said he and others in the city and county wanted to avoid piecemeal development on property in and near the city limits and felt it was best to work with developers rather than against them.

“You’ll be subject to whatever they want to do,” Berndt said, noting the result if the city did not work with developers.

He also observed Kittitas County negotiate a development agreement with the then-owners of Suncadia Resort, built on thousands of acres of former timberland — a process that took several years before being signed in 2000.

Soon Berndt would undergo a negotiation of his own — Suncadia also owned hundreds of acres next to the resort designed for housing. The development agreement with Cle Elum was signed in 2002.

Berndt said negotiations for a development agreement can be tense. He remembers developers and their lawyers accusing him of negotiating in bad faith, and says he often annoyed developers by asking about numerous scenarios that could create legal liability. But he believed such tense conversations were necessary to ensure neither side was on the wrong side of a lopsided agreement.

“It ultimately comes down to the relationship — the ability to call each other, call each other out, cool off and come back to the table,” he said.

Annexation paved the way for the relationship

Northrop started his development company, Trailside Homes, in 1993, making a career of crafting large-scale planned communities that filled a need in each market he entered. He worked primarily in the Puget Sound area before moving into Kittitas County in the early 2000s, purchasing tens of thousands of acres of former timberland for a variety of residential developments, including the acreage that would become Ederra .

Berndt says that on the heels of the Suncadia agreement he was keeping his eye out for prospects for further development. The property for the Ederra development was not within city limits, so Berndt and others from the city council approached Northrop about annexing the property and working on a development agreement. Northrop initially declined, and Berndt stepped down as mayor in 2004.

In 2008, a few years after talking with Berndt, Northrop agreed to negotiate a development agreement with the city. Northrop said he pursued the deal — and the annexation — after city officials promised, among several things, a streamlined permitting process and a willingness to complete several aspects of the planning process up front, including public hearings and an environmental review. He also agreed to $10 million in various mitigations, including public safety and education funds.

After three years of public hearings and negotiations, the two parties signed a 25-year development agreement in 2011.

Former mayor Charlie Glondo, who signed the agreement, did not return a phone call seeking comment.

By the time Northrop approached the city about seeking subdivision permits in late 2019, eight years had passed. Most of the Cle Elum city council had not been around when the agreement was signed.

Northrop said he waited until the optimal window for developing new homes. By late 2019, Suncadia had been built out. The city attracted new residents from Western Washington seeking a reprieve from the bustle of the city and its growing affordability issues. Interest rates were also low, making it a good time to secure loans.

Northrop anticipated a relatively quick administrative review by the city’s planning department based on the 2011 development agreement. But city planning officials insisted he go through a complete planning process, including a public hearing and environmental review.

Northrop said city officials refused to abide by the 45-day administrative review period outlined in the agreement, insisting modifications were necessary. With the city refusing to comply, the developer turned to arbitration. In November 2020, the arbitrator sided with the developer, stating that the city had to follow the agreement.

Northrop went through the permitting process for the first two phases of the development to illustrate the delay created by city officials by not following the development agreement. According to Northrop’s calculations, as of 2023 the first phase of the development had been delayed more than two years, and the second phase was more than 18 months behind schedule.

Northrop secured permits for the first phase, and construction started in 2023. By then, Northrop claimed the optimal window to build had passed — raw material costs were rising, and borrowing money needed for the development cost more due to higher interest rates.

Cle Elum Mayor Matthew Lundh maintains that the city planning officials believed the development still had to go through some public comment process. Lundh became mayor in 2024, but was the city’s planning commissioner in 2018-2019 and served on the city council from 2020 to 2023.

The arbitrator, retired Judge Paris Kallas, would again side with the developer in two subsequent arbitrations, one in April 2022 and one last November, when she determined roughly $22 million in damages stemming from the city’s delays in the permitting process.

While crafting a development agreement is voluntary, the contract is legally binding, said Leonard Bauer, a planning consultant for the Municipal Research & Service Center, or MRSC, a statewide organization that guides local municipalities. Generally, only a few exceptions allow for modification — namely, a change needed to address a public safety issue.

Cities and developers should devote significant time to deciding how to resolve conflict, Bauer said. Given the terms of an agreement are often 10 to 15 years long — or even longer — the parties involved with the development of property could change, be it a new city council or a new property owner. Regardless, the development agreement and its contents are binding to the property.