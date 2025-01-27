WA response team formed to prep for Trump's mass deportation plans

“When it comes to mass deportation, we want to be prepared for that,” Gov. Bob Ferguson said Monday, as he announced the Family Separation Rapid Response Team at the Centilia Cultural Center in South Seattle.

Ferguson signed an executive order there to create the task force, which must have its first meeting by mid-February. No deadline was provided Monday on when the policies and the final response team will be in place.

The governor’s office, the attorney general’s office, the Washington State Patrol and the Washington Department of Children, Youth & Families will participate in the effort, as will schools, regional governments and immigrant interest groups.

Trump has called for massive deportations of undocumented residents. Ferguson said the feds have not yet indicated when these actions will hit Washington. The Migration Policy Institute, which advocates for immigration and integration policies, estimates that Washington had about 250,000 undocumented immigrants as of 2019. It estimated about 38% of those families have at least one U.S. citizen child under the age of 18. The group did not have information about adult U.S. citizen children of undocumented immigrants.

“Our (attorney general’s office) team has spent the past year preparing for this moment. ... Today, our immigrant community is targeted by a lawless president,” said Attorney General Nick Brown at the signing of Ferguson’s order.