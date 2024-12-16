Why Seattle’s CID neighborhood shifted toward Trump

Chau said she didn’t vote this year because she felt like she was picking between two evils, and neither were good choices.

She said tariffs, which Trump has promised to increase, have already impacted her business since most of the things she imports are from Asia, especially China. One of the teas she sold used to be on the shelf for $6.99, but the price is now $13.99. Chau used to order five cases of certain tea boxes from China, but can only order one case since prices went up. Business was already slow due to safety concerns, so increased prices are adding to her business struggles.

Jacob Duvall, 45, was shocked to hear that the CID came in second for most votes for Trump out of Seattle neighborhoods.

“I don’t really see any of these people looking like they’d vote for Trump. I’m really surprised,” Duvall , who is Asian and white, said. He’s lived in the CID almost two years, but recently returned after working on a fishing boat in Alaska for several months.

The state is following a national trend, Anderstone said, which saw higher volumes of voters of color with working-class backgrounds and no college degrees voting Republican despite leaning historically toward the Democratic side.

One of the top reasons for this shift is voters are feeling economic pressures including inflation. Anderstone also mentioned a large cultural gap that’s been forming between the Democratic Party and these voters.

Although Vice President Kamala Harris won the CID by 67% with 386 votes while Trump took 27% at 158 votes, voters did not turn out for Harris as they had for President Joe Biden in 2020, when he won 75% of the neighborhood's votes. Trump took 20% of the district with 135 votes in 2020.

Voter turnout experienced a hard decline in Washington communities of color and among young voters in 2024. Anderstone said the shift away from the Democratic party could partly be because of voters choosing not to vote, some changing their opinions after the Biden administration or a combination of the two.

Despite this, Anderstone said, the swing to the right wasn’t huge for communities of color in the CID: “They did get a little more Republican, it looks like, but it wasn’t as extreme as in some other states.”

He said the appeal of the GOP was mostly “vibes,” including perceptions of the Biden administration’s policies on immigration, which didn’t change dramatically from the previous Trump administration, as well as perceptions concerning public safety, the economy and the impact of COVID.

“When you’re running a small restaurant or something, you can get kind of annoyed with having public officials who are making decisions that don’t recognize how tough it is to run a small business,” Anderstone said.