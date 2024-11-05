Politics

Live results: 2024 Seattle City Council special election

Results for the citywide Position 8 seat left vacant by former Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda, plus Seattle's transportation levy Proposition 1. 

by / November 5, 2024
Seattle City Council races

Results for the Seattle City Council special election for citywide Position 8, plus Proposition 1, will be posted at 8 p.m. tonight. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The ballots from the Nov. 5 election are being counted by King County elections officials. Here are the totals so far in the Seattle City Council citywide Position 8 race and for the Proposition 1 ballot initiative. 

For more detailed results, visit the King County election results page for Seattle elections or the Secretary of State’s Office website for all statewide, legislative and Congressional results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.  

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results. 

For more state general election results, visit the Washington State Primary Election Live Results page.

In progress Likely to advance

