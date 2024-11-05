Live results: 2024 Seattle City Council special election

For more detailed results, visit the King County election results page for Seattle elections or the Secretary of State’s Office website for all statewide, legislative and Congressional results. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide .

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.