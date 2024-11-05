Politics

Live results: 2024 general election statewide races

Results for the gubernatorial, attorney general, superintendent of public instruction and lands commissioner races, and more.

by / November 5, 2024
Statewide live results

Initial results for statewide elections, including races for governor, attorney general and lands commissioner, will be posted at 8 p.m. tonight. (Madeline Happold/Cascade PBS)

The first ballots from the Nov. 5 general election have been counted by county election officials. Here are the totals so far for governor, attorney general and other statewide races.

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.  

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results. 

For more general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page.

In progress Likely to advance

Get the latest in election news

In the weeks leading up to each election (and occasionally during the legislative session), Crosscut's Election newsletter will provide you with everything you need to know about races, candidates and policy in WA state.

By subscribing, you agree to receive occasional membership emails from Crosscut/Cascade Public Media.

Please support independent local news for all.

We rely on donations from readers like you to sustain Cascade PBS's in-depth reporting on issues crticial to the PNW.

Donate

About the Authors & Contributors