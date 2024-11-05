Live results: 2024 general election Eastern WA legislative races

Eastern Washington includes Districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16. These counties include Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Douglas, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla, Franklin and parts of Benton. For other legislative district results and more state general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page .

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results.