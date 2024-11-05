Politics

Live results: 2024 general election Eastern WA legislative races

Results for all legislative races in Eastern Washington, including Districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16. 

by / November 5, 2024
The ballots from the Nov. 5 election are being counted by county elections officials. Here are the totals so far from Eastern Washington legislative districts.

Eastern Washington includes Districts 3, 4, 6, 7, 8, 9 and 16. These counties include Okanogan, Ferry, Stevens, Pend Oreille, Douglas, Lincoln, Spokane, Adams, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, Walla Walla, Franklin and parts of Benton. For other legislative district results and more state general election results, visit the Washington State General Election Live Results page.   

More votes will be released every afternoon this week around 4 p.m. Washington counties will certify their results on Nov. 26 and send them to the Washington Secretary of State’s Office, which has until Dec. 5 to certify statewide results. 

For more detailed results, visit the Secretary of State’s Office website or local county election offices. If you still have questions about voting in Washington or the status of your ballot, check out the FAQ section of the Cascade PBS Statewide Voter Guide.

