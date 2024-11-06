Election Day: WA voters anxious but hopeful at the ballot box

Pamela Fuerst, 68, of Yakima, also used abortion as a litmus test for candidates because she was looking for “pro-life” candidates who didn’t support abortion. She said other top issues were the economy and how the president would address the ongoing wars abroad.



Election security

The ballot box fires in Oregon and southwest Washington a week ago had some voters worrying about election security.

Peter Deming, 65, a lawyer from Kent, said he voted as soon as he received his ballot, but he stopped by a ballot box in Renton on Tuesday because he wanted to see if they had extra security after the fires.

He was most excited to vote for president and governor and is concerned about housing and homelessness, as well as immigration. Deming said he was an “anyone but Trump” voter and made some predictions about the outcome as well.

"I think we’re going to be surprised, I think it’s going to be a landslide for Kamala,” Deming said.

As she dropped off her ballot at the U District dropbox on Election Day, Alysandra Jameson, 56, said she was anxious but hopeful.

“I’m pretty nervous about it, honestly, but I have a lot of faith in Kamala,” Jameson said. “If Kamala wins — when Kamala wins — we have to get to work right away as a nation.”

Jameson has been a voter her entire life, but said the past decade or so has felt especially stressful.

Jameson said she was concerned about the recent ballot burning incidents in Portland and Vancouver, Washington, but still fairly confident that her vote would be counted.

“I’m always worried, but I have faith in our poll watchers,” Jameson said, pointing to the two King County elections officials standing by the drop box to help answer people’s questions. “No matter what party they’re with.”

Jameson said she hopes to see Harris tackle judicial reform, gerrymandering and campaign finance reform.

“We need to take a really good hard look at all the dark money that’s come into politics,” she said.

Jameson also wants to see a sense of “statesmanship” restored to the Oval Office.

“When you watch Barack Obama speak, you realize how much we miss that,” Jameson said. “Our leaders and lawmakers should give us a sense that there’s a certain practice being followed, some tradition.”

Jameson, a Navy veteran who used to work on a submarine, said reproductive access is a big priority. As a trans person, she is also focused on protecting LGBTQ+ rights.

Jameson said her mom recently asked her if she would go back in the closet if Trump wins. She told her no.

“I’d rather fight the world to be myself than fight myself to please the world,” she said.

Deena Loveland, an older woman who lives in Sammamish, was volunteering Tuesday as a ballot box watcher on Beacon Hill outside the Beacon Hill branch of the Seattle Public Library. She has offered to volunteer for several of the past elections, but this is the first time she’s been called in to help.

She was doing her ballot box watching from a little after 11 this morning all the way until the polls close at 8 p.m. tonight. In addition to her there as a ballot box watcher – answering questions, helping people replace envelopes, handing out “I Voted” stickers – two volunteers were directing traffic. Loveland said she was impressed by the number of people coming out to vote. At 4 p.m., a security guard will join them as an additional safety measure.

On why she wanted to volunteer, Loveland said, “You have to do something. If we all sit back and do nothing, nothing happens. With all the potential fraud, it’s good to have people out here for visibility.”

Cascade PBS reporters Josh Cohen, Mai Hoang, Lizz Giordano, Jadenne Radoc Cabahug, Brandon Block and Nate Sanford contributed to this story.