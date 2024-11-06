Dave Upthegrove leads in WA Commissioner of Public Lands race

Upthegrove led in early results with about 53% of the vote. Jaime Herrera Beutler had about 47%, after Tuesday’s first vote counts.

The elected leader of the Department of Natural Resources oversees nearly six million acres of state-owned public lands and the state firefighting force. Current Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz opted to run for the open 6th Congressional District seat. She placed third in the August primary.

Herrera Beutler and Upthegrove emerged from a crowded primary field that attracted five Democratic candidates and two Republicans.

Herrera Beutler won the primary with 22% of the vote.

With votes spilt between several Democratic candidates, Upthegrove squeaked past Republican Sue Kuehl Pederson by just 49 votes in the primary — both had 20.8% each. The tight margin between the two candidates prompted a hand recount.

Upthegrove, chair of the King County Council and former state legislator, has positioned himself as an environmentally focused candidate who will not succumb to industry pressures. His ideas include ensuring that legacy forests — mature forests that have naturally regrown after logging activity or other disturbances such as fire or landslide — are not cut for timber.