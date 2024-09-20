Politics

2024 debates: Washington attorney general with Brown, Serrano

Former U.S. Attorney Nick Brown and Pasco Mayor Pete Serrano participated in a live debate at Seattle Central College, hosted by the Washington State Debate Coalition.

by / September 19, 2024

The Washington State Debate Coalition hosted an attorney general debate between Nick Brown and Pete Serrano on Sept. 19 at the Seattle Central College Auditorium on Capitol Hill.  

The debate was also livestreamed on Cascade PBS, one of the media partners presenting the debate. 

Democratic candidate Brown, 47, is a former U.S. Attorney for Western Washington. Republican candidate Serrano, 43, is the mayor of Pasco and a former environmental attorney for the U.S. Department of Energy. 

The Washington attorney general leads the state’s largest public law office, representing state agencies in court and defending the rights of residents. Current Attorney General Bob Ferguson, who has held the position since 2012, is not seeking reelection and is running for Washington Governor.  

The debate was moderated by Cascade PBS state politics reporter Shauna Sowersby, Libby Denkmann of KUOW, Hana Kim of FOX 13 and Laurel Demkovich of the Washington State Standard. 

Find more coverage on candidates, races and ballot issues in our 2024 voter guide.   

The Washington State Debate Coalition, founded by the Seattle CityClub in 2016, has produced election debates all over the state, for both local and statewide races. The Coalition is supported by media, education and civic organizations.  

Premier media partners for this year’s attorney general debate include FOX 13, Cascade PBS, TVW, Converge, Rainier Ave Radio, KUOW and the Washington State Standard. 

