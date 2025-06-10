Garfield High community mourns on anniversary of student’s killing

The fight over funding student mental health has been roiling since the November 2022 fatal shooting of a student at Ingraham High School. In the wake of the killing, the City Council voted to direct $20 million to student mental health and gun violence prevention services.

Mayor Bruce Harrell proposed directing half that amount to mental health programs in the 2024 mid-year budget, arguing there wasn’t a clear plan for spending the full $20 million by year’s end. The City Council — two-thirds of whom were elected after the prior Council earmarked the $20 million — increased Harrell’s proposed number to $12.5 million but rejected an amendment to restore the full $20 million.

The push for more mental health and violence prevention efforts in schools has continued as the district considers bringing back school resource officers.

If adopted, a new agreement between Seattle Public Schools and SPD would result in an armed officer being stationed outside Garfield this fall. School Board President Gina Topp told The Seattle Times that she won’t commit to supporting the proposal until she sees all the details.

A small group of students attended a school board meeting last week to protest the potential return of armed officers to school property, arguing that money would be better spent on expanding services.

A survey of 481 Garfield students conducted by the district found that 42% of students are very comfortable with the idea of having an officer outside the school and 33% are somewhat comfortable. Another 32% said they would be very comfortable with an officer inside the school, with 29% somewhat comfortable with the idea.

However, in the survey, students flagged concerns with racial profiling, intimidation and a lack of transparency in the role.

Marc Jacobson, the father of one Garfield alum and of another currently in their senior year, was at Friday’s event to support the Murphy-Paine family. Jacobson is in favor of police officers at the school, but doesn’t think it needs to be an either/or debate between officers and services.