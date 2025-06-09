2025 is on track to see record number of evictions in Washington

Spokane County saw a 30% increase in eviction filings from fiscal 2023 to 2024, with 1,544 evictions being filed in the first nine months of this fiscal year. The county has the fourth-highest number of eviction filings in the state, behind King, Pierce and Snohomish counties.

Last year, Swensen’s team of four full-time lawyers represented 590 eviction-related cases, often hearing 12 to 30 cases a day, four days a week.

To resolve more issues before they land in the courts, they opened an eviction prevention clinic at the downtown Spokane library.

Twice a month, a tenant can come and get legal advice regarding their housing and learn about the resources that could help stave off an eviction notice, such as disability support or rental assistance.

An eviction filing, even if a person wins their case, still shows up on a person’s rental history and makes it harder to find housing in the future. The experience can be life-altering, especially for low-income households that receive support from the federal Housing Choice Voucher Program, formerly known as Section 8, Swensen said. Getting an eviction boots them from the program and can make them ineligible for the benefits in the future.

In Washington, 21% of renters are considered extremely low income, with the number of available rental units for this income bracket falling short by 166,912 homes, according to data from the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

Renée Rooker, the executive director of the Walla Walla Housing Authority for 33 years, said evictions increased after pandemic-era eviction protections expired and property managers were able to “get rid of the bad actors who just wouldn’t behave and wouldn’t go to the resources in the community that could help them with the rent,” Rooker said.

The Walla Walla Housing Authority recently stopped taking applications for its Housing Choice Voucher Program for low-income renters because the waitlist was too long. In 2024, only a “handful” of families were pulled off the waitlist, according to Rooker. “We already have a waitlist of 1,200, and when we can’t get to you for three, four or five years, to me, that’s unfair,” she said.

Rooker, whose organization provides housing to around 2,000 households through various subsidized housing programs, said that since the onset of the pandemic, tenants have continued to struggle paying their rent.

“I don’t know if it’s a mentality of ‘We don’t have to pay the rent or someone will bail us out, or we can live here long enough and we get to live rent-free,’” said Rooker, noting that a few local nonprofits offer rental assistance, but there isn’t enough to meet the need. “I don’t know the rationale, but it’s not that they don’t have the income or we wouldn’t have housed them.”

Swensen said she’s never come across a case in which a tenant simply didn’t want to pay the rent. It’s one of the many misconceptions she often hears that is far from her typical client.

“It’s vets with disabilities who struggle to get in touch with the resources they need. It’s single moms with kids who have missed only one or two months of rent ’cause they didn’t get their child support or because of an injury,” Swensen said. “It’s elderly residents who can’t keep up with rent increases because it’s more than their Social Security can handle.”

“These are the faces of eviction,” she said.

New rent stabilization law

Deb Wilson, president of the Leisure Manor Tenants Association, was part of a group of mobile home residents who helped push for passage of the rent stabilization bill.

For years, the owner of the mobile home park in Aberdeen had been increasing the rent and pricing residents out, often referred to as an “economic eviction.” At one point, residents at the mobile home park were faced with a 55% rent increase.

“We had several people, probably six or seven, that left within a few months of getting that first rent increase,” recalled Wilson, who has lived in the park since 2015. “They just couldn’t afford it.”

Wilson and her neighbors started meeting regularly in February 2022 to push back against their landlord, ultimately filing hundreds of complaints with the state Attorney General’s Office. Their efforts led to the Attorney General’s Office requiring the owner of the park, Hurst & Son, to reimburse tenants $5.5 million, following a yearslong investigation from Cascade PBS. The results helped inform the rent stabilization bill that lawmakers passed this year, which was hotly debated and ultimately whittled down.

The law includes a handful of situations in which a landlord is exempt, including in owner-occupied housing situations, where the owner lives on-site; if the unit is already subsidized as affordable housing through a state or federal program; or if the apartment was recently built. (The unit remains exempt for 12 years.)

“We needed stability, because older folks, especially on fixed income, or young families on fixed incomes, you can’t live day by day, going, ‘Oh my gosh, what is the next rent increase going to be?’” Wilson said.

Since the bill passed, Wilson and her husband have decided to get a dog. They lost theirs in 2016. “Now we know how much the rent might increase every year, we think we can make it work,” she said.

She said it seems like a small thing, but those things add up.

“It’s the difference between being able to buy one more medication that you were supposed to be taking, but you couldn’t because you couldn't afford it,” she said. “It’s going to make a huge difference.”

Flynn, who lobbied against the rent stabilization bill, fears the new law will have unintended consequences for property owners and the overall housing market, leading to a “slow bleed” of small to medium-sized landlords getting out of the rental business because it’s no longer as profitable.

He also believes the new law will drive down housing quality because landlords will be less able to keep up with maintenance costs if they aren’t able to increase rents by more than 10% each year. The law might also disincentivize developers from building if the profit margins are decreased too low while expenses, including insurance and construction costs, continue to increase.

Jeffrey Gustaveson, a staff member with the Aberdeen-based nonprofit Firelands Workers United, is grateful the rent stabilization bill passed, but he says even the 7% rent increase plus inflation allowed under the cap would be crippling for a family living paycheck to paycheck.

“That can be a couple thousand dollars a year for a family living on the edge,” Gustaveson said, whose organization focuses on improving access to health care, affordable housing, child care and good-paying jobs in Grays Harbor and Pacific counties.

“The drum I’m beating right now is that these rent caps are a serious win and will actually prevent eviction, which was the whole point of the policy,” he said. “It’s not a perfect policy, and no one at any point said that it was going to be the solution to the housing crisis.”

Moe K. Clark’s work is supported by the Murrow News Fellowship, a state-funded journalism initiative managed by Washington State University. InvestigateWest originally published this story on June 3, 2025.