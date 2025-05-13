WA lawmakers approve funding for 2026 World Cup matches in Seattle

“It’s a major event unlike anything we’ve done in recent history,” said April Putney, chief strategy officer for Seattle’s World Cup organizing committee.

During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers approved millions of dollars in funding for security and field and transportation improvements, as well as policy changes allowing cities hosting fan celebrations to have expanded alcohol service.

Lawmakers came into the session knowing it would be challenging to balance the state’s budget, and it was unclear where funding for World Cup planning would fit into the state’s financial plan.

“It’s something that we want to be successful, and it’s not something that we can prioritize above the basic pains of people in our city who are struggling,” House Majority Leader Joe Fitzgibbon, D-West Seattle, said last month.

Though most of the money powering the event comes from private and federal sources, Putney said some state funding is still necessary. Knowing the state budget’s limitations, she said, the committee had significantly narrowed its funding asks.

In the end, lawmakers responded by approving about $45 million for costs related to the World Cup. Gov. Bob Ferguson has not yet signed off on the budget and has until May 20 to do so.

Where the money is going

The biggest chunk of change from this funding will go to improvements at Lumen Field and other soccer fields across the state.

At Lumen, $19.4 million will fund long-term upgrades to security, updating the size of the field and adding more space for media and international dignitaries.

Putney said it’s important that all 16 stadiums used in the tournament are as similar as possible to ensure fair play and the best fan experience.

Another $100,000 will support field improvements at Gonzaga University in Spokane, and $1.7 million will go to the University of Washington’s field. Both universities will serve as practice fields for teams playing in Seattle.

The most important investments, Putney said, are for security and safety.

Lawmakers set aside $2.75 million for the Department of Commerce, to be distributed in the form of grants to local governments to fund law enforcement and fire department resources, emergency management, traffic control and security at event venues.

An additional $600 million will help the Washington State Patrol staff the Canadian border during the tournament. Patrols will be tasked with assisting the Department of Homeland Security in facilitating border crossings, and screening for human trafficking, drug trafficking and unlawful crossings.