The Newsfeed: WA lawmakers end legislative session with $78B budget

One of the biggest priorities this session was closing the state’s anticipated $15 billion budget shortfall over the next four years.

The final budget package includes $4.3 billion in new taxes over two years, spending cuts and funding for new programs.

New Governor Bob Ferguson opposed Democrats’ idea to implement another wealth tax, while Republicans staunchly opposed new taxes, saying the budget could be balanced on cuts alone.

“Progressive Democrats really wanted to see increases on taxes on the wealthy - the Governor pushed back some of those and wanted lawmakers to focus more on trimming the budget,” Laurel Demkovich, Cascade PBS state politics reporter, said.

Budget areas hit hardest by cuts include behavioral health; the Department of Children, Youth and Families; higher education and health care.

Demkovich is the newest member of the Cascade PBS editorial team, and covered the 2025 legislative session.

