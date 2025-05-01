How a WA retiree lost half his life savings to conmen contractors

David knew his house leaked. Later that day, the pair walked around the house, which his ex-wife’s father had built, and found cracks in the foundation. David couldn’t see them, but the McDonaghs said they were there. Most foundations have small cracks in them, an FBI agent said later.

“I didn’t have the sense to ask ‘Who are you?’ Why I didn’t speak up, I can’t tell you,” David recalled.

His first check to the McDonaghs: $15,000.

The McDonaghs asked for checks in advance to cover expenses. He wrote them. The pair, along with a couple guys whom he suspected were day laborers hired at a shopping center parking lot, began digging in the back of David’s house.

For months, the brothers kept coming back for check after check after check, for a total of $235,000.

A cement front walk was expanded without David’s consent. A trench was dug around much of the house to convince David that they were working on the foundation. A couple of teen boys filled in woodpecker holes on the outdoor walls with spackle. The brown exterior now looks pockmarked with a white rash of measles. David was convinced to pay $200,000 for materials from the East Coast which never arrived.

Matthew, the relatively silent brother, supervised David writing his checks and talked him through wiring the money to a bank in New York. David kept asking the pair for paperwork about the work, supplies and invoices. The paperwork will come soon, they always said. It never did.

Ultimately David paid the brothers $435,000 — half of his life savings.

David never felt threatened, just pressured. He fretted that if he did not keep paying, the brothers would abandon the fix-it work before it would be completed.

“I feel stupid. I was told they knew how to manipulate people,” he said.

“Both Matthew and Patrick are cheery, charming … They would quickly put victims at ease. There’s a shame element to it,’ said Ethan Via, a Seattle-based veteran FBI agent specializing in financial crimes such as embezzlement, fraud and white-collar crime who worked on this case.

The McDonaghs had already mapped a path nationwide, bringing them to the attention of the FBI and the CBP.