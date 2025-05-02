Child’s death follows closure of Spokane youth psychiatric center

“We said this is what was going to happen,” said Kaili Timperley, a former nurse in the children’s psychiatric unit. “We said their plan was not an adequate plan. You can’t just put these kids in a medical room and expect everything to be OK. It’s why we tried to fight against it and get the word out.”

Youth who have threatened or attempted self-harm continue to languish in Sacred Heart’s emergency department and on the general pediatrics floor, where the hospital converted two rooms into new psychiatric beds last fall.

Pediatric staff said those rooms are less equipped than the shuttered psychiatric center to serve children who are flight risks or suicidal. Unlike the psychiatric center, which had at least two sets of locked doors, the doors to the general pediatric unit do not lock from the inside, making it easier for a child to leave undetected. And pediatrics staff now tasked with caring for psychiatric patients in the new rooms received no additional training on how to treat and protect these patients, according to a pediatric nurse who requested anonymity due to employment concerns.

That same nurse said staff had repeatedly raised alarms about Sarah’s safety. The girl spent most of her time on the pediatrics floor confined to her room, experiencing almost no peer interactions and less therapeutic care than patients received in the former psychiatric center, members of her care team said.

Staff and Sarah’s family said they are most confounded by the decision to leave her unsupervised. For months, as she continued to make threats and attempts at self-harm, Sarah had had at least one “sitter,” a designated person assigned to monitor her around the clock to make sure she didn’t leave or hurt herself, staff and her sister said. Earlier in her stay, she had had two, including a remote sitter who monitored her through a camera in her room. The camera had been removed a few weeks prior.

Then, in early April, when the girl was writing in her journal that she couldn’t wait to return home, the hospital removed her in-person sitter, too. Days later, she was dead.

As codes relaying the final attempts to save Sarah’s life were announced over the hospital intercom, pediatric nurses stopped trying to care for their patients and sat at the nurses’ station together and cried.

“That’s where this frustration and feeling of helplessness is really coming from,” said a nurse who helped care for Sarah in the pediatric unit. “We did try to speak up. We did try to say, ‘This isn’t safe. We cannot take away the security because she’s going to hurt herself.’”

Joseph, her 19-year-old sister, said Sacred Heart has provided few answers regarding Sarah’s death.

“It felt like, in a way, the hospital is kind of trying to, I don’t know, cover up something or hide something,” Joseph said. “It just doesn’t make sense. There’s really no information on anything.”

Sacred Heart staff members said they felt intense pressure in the days after Sarah’s death to keep quiet. In a hospital-wide email on the night of her death, employees were instructed to refrain from posting about the incident or comment on social media posts.

“We know that the hospital is obligated to conduct their own investigation and root-cause analysis,” said Keepnews, the nurses ’ union executive director. “But we also think that the family, our members, and the community will need to know what went wrong and to be assured that steps will be taken to prevent a horrific tragedy like this from happening again.”

Isolated in Room 350, Sarah spent the last three months of her life watching Friends reruns and writing in her journal that was covered in rainbow drawings. Staff who worked in the unit said Sarah was frustrated and bored. She couldn’t change the television channel or draw as often as she liked because the television remote and colored pencils were safety hazards. In her final days after her sitter was removed, an alarm on her door blared down the hall each time she opened it to ask for water, food or to go to the bathroom. One staff member called Sarah’s care dehumanizing.

“These are the people who are supposed to be helping her,” Joseph said. “And so hearing from her that these are the people who are making it harder for her was very, very hard for me to just take that in, and I was very angry about that.”

Joseph described her sister as sassy and outspoken. The third of six kids, Sarah was great at math, loved to dance and helped with an afterschool program at her little brother’s elementary school.

“She was very selfless,” Joseph said. “Like, right now, a lot of her friends are reaching out to me and just letting me know how, if they had any trouble in school, Sarah was always the first person to just be there to stand up for them.”