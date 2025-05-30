After anti-LGBTQ+ rally, questions linger about Seattle’s response

The city’s parks permit ordinance does give the Parks Superintendent authority to impose conditions on a permit to “protect the health, safety and welfare of the public and/or the park; to avoid or limit unnecessary interference with other uses or users of the park.” But the only remedy the ordinance provides to protect parks is for the Superintendent to require the event organizer to acquire additional insurance, execute an indemnity agreement and/or provide a security deposit.

When the city proposed the events permitting ordinance in 1987, the ACLU of Washington took issue with the provisions allowing additional financial guarantees from applicants, cautioning that they could interfere with citizens’ constitutionally protected activities.

The 2001 ordinance creating Seattle’s Special Events Committee appears to give more leeway to city officials to modify an organization’s event request. As reported by Publicola, the ordinance gives the Special Events Committee authority to make decisions about the “time, place and manner of the event” in consideration of crowd control, traffic control and security. It continues: “Conditions shall be based upon projected impacts on public safety, public places and public services, but shall not be based upon the programming content of the event or message that the proposed event may convey.”

Cascade PBS asked the mayor’s office if those provisions would allow the city to move an event like Mayday USA’s to a different location that might not lead to as much conflict. A spokesperson provided a statement from the City Attorney's Office: "There are local, state, and constitutional considerations in evaluating the response for particular events in Seattle. The City is acting consistent with the law and constitution in its permitting decisions."



The spokesperson also said that the Mayday USA event was permitted through the Parks process, not the Special Events Committee, thus the 2001 ordinance did not apply in that case.

Erin Carr, an assistant professor at Seattle University School of Law, said that both the U.S. Constitution and Seattle’s municipal code leave room for “reasonable time, place and manner restrictions” that serve substantial public interest. Furthermore, she argued that free speech principles and First Amendment protections would not be compromised if the city makes “reasonable, viewpoint-neutral decisions to limit the location where certain speech activities can take place in order to preserve public safety.”

“The First Amendment does not require city governments to permit expressive activity that could compromise public safety,” Carr explained. “Anticipating the possibility that an anti-LGBTQ+ event held in a public space celebrating the state’s first openly gay elected official could undermine community safety is not unreasonable, and suggests the need for sensible restrictions to ensure that opportunities to engage in free speech are supported without needlessly creating hostile, potentially dangerous situations.”

It’s not a purely hypothetical question. Another evangelical group has already secured a permit for a similar event in Cal Anderson on Aug. 30. In response, Elayne Wylie, former co-director of the Gender Justice League, launched a petition calling on the city to relocate the event to Magnuson Park in northeast Seattle.



