Spokane’s Spokesman-Review newspaper pivots to a nonprofit model

Cowles and his family have owned the paper for more than a century and didn’t want it to go the way of so many others: to a hedge fund or corporate entity more invested in the organization’s assets than its journalism.

Instead, earlier this month, the family took different path: They would donate The Spokesman-Review to a new nonprofit in Spokane, along with $2 million to transition the paper into a subscription-driven publication rather than one dependent on advertising, as it had been for decades.

“The Cowles family chose what in my mind is community service rather than profit maximation,” said Benjamin Shors, chair of the Department of Journalism and Media Production at the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University. “It would have been snapped up in a heartbeat by a chain or hedge fund. That would have been problematic for local news in Eastern Washington.”

For Cowles, it was the only way forward. “The feeling is the brand is way more important,” he said. “Having a community entity as new stewards makes a ton of sense. This isn’t a business that anyone will get rich on anymore.”

For years, newspapers have grappled with the loss of advertising and consequent cuts, job losses and overall deterioration of the local reporting most critical to a functioning democracy.

Many news publications have responded by transitioning to a nonprofit model. Publications like The Philadelphia Inquirer and The Salt Lake Tribune, once owned by huge corporate newspaper chains, have put their stakes in nonprofit ownership in recent years.

“We’re fast approaching a situation where the community infrastructure around information is very damaged,” Shors said. “We need to repair and strengthen local news as a critical public policy and philanthropic goal. I think this is a good first step in Spokane — to really rally the community around the principle that local news matters to communities, not just to journalists.”