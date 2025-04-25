The Newsfeed: Reflecting on the Fall of Saigon’s 50th anniversary

The 2023 Cascade PBS docuseries Origins: Refuge After War examined the parallels between the aftermath of the fall of Saigon and what happened in Afghanistan as America withdrew its military in 2021, displacing millions of Afghans.

Director Thanh Tan says many Vietnamese Americans did not want Afghan refugees to suffer in the same way their communities had for decades after the conflict.

“At the time that I directed Refuge After War in 2023, we were really celebrating the fact that private citizens, for the first time in decades, had stepped up and showed that it is possible for communities to be part of the welcoming effort,” said Tan. “And unfortunately, in the first few weeks of the Trump administration coming into power, everything that we had thought that we worked for was more or less halted.”

Tan says that includes refugee admission programs and funding.

“That is very concerning to me because the U.S. is no longer a refuge after war for people who are in serious need of fleeing violence and conflict,” she explained.

The docuseries will be rebroadcast on Cascade PBS on April 26. Check your local time listing.

Tan says it’s important for people to watch.

“Each one of us in our community can play a role in welcoming refugees who are seeking safety,” said Tan. “Who are seeking nothing more than an opportunity to get a fresh start, and to contribute and live a dignified life. But I also hope people watch the series and will learn from history – none of this is new. We don’t have to repeat mistakes of the past. We can take a look at how communities have responded to crises before and we can actually learn from that.”