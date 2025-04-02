How the end of the Pac-12 Conference is hurting Pullman’s economy

Pullman is the home of Washington State University, and the loss of its historic football rivals led to depressed attendance at football home games in the 2024 season. The loss was particularly acute because many out-of-town fans who stay in hotels and patronize restaurants and souvenir shops chose not to attend games against unfamiliar opponents like Hawaii and Wyoming.

“I saw a decrease in sales,” said Kelly Otto, manager of Crimson & Gray, a large store stocked with Washington State clothing and other souvenirs. “People weren’t into traveling to town for our home games.”

He noted there were no sellouts at Martin Stadium last season, and that the game against well-known Texas Tech produced the most sales for the store.

“We are very sports-oriented,” said Otto, whose family has owned the store since 2015. “The rest of the year is hit-and-miss.”

Bob Cady is owner of The Coug, an iconic bar located in the midst of WSU’s sprawling campus that for 92 years has drawn large crowds on football game days.

“There were fewer alumni in town,” Cady said. “It’s pretty rare to see the alumni section of the football stadium only half full.”