50 years after the Vietnam War, is the U.S. still a refuge?

For a moment, it seemed the echoes between these refugee crises might catalyze meaningful policy change and sustained community support. I saw Vietnamese Americans showing up at airports, offering temporary housing, donating necessities and advocating for more humane immigration policies.

In a rare and encouraging moment, the U.S. State Department took notice. In late 2022, officials representing the Biden administration traveled to Seattle to meet with our mutual aid coalition, Viets for Afghans, and learn from our volunteers before implementing the most significant change to refugee policy in decades: permanently allowing private citizens to sponsor refugees from around the world. For a brief time, it felt like our collective memory was helping shape something better.

The U.S. government decimated this program this year, with changes coming almost daily since President Donald Trump re-entered the White House. Federal policy updates show just how rapidly the landscape is shifting, eroding what was once a promising model for community-driven resettlement.

The tide recedes

Now, as we mark 50 years since the fall of Saigon, our already fragile refugee resettlement system is breaking down further. Funding has been halted to refugee resettlement agencies and programs, including Welcome Corps , the organization we partnered with to welcome refugees in 2021 and that had just become permanent at the beginning of 2023. Humanitarian parole programs are on hold for people seeking refuge from violence in countries across South America and the war in Ukraine. Refugee admissions are paused as the world awaits the Trump administration’s response to a federal judge’s order to resume those programs.



The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCC) — the very organization that sponsored my family’s resettlement decades ago — recently announced it will no longer support refugee resettlement programs due to the federal government’s latest actions. Institutions that once embodied America’s commitment to providing refuge are stepping back just when that commitment is most needed and we reckon with the worst displacement crisis since World War II.

USCC’s decision isn’t happening in isolation. It reflects the U.S.’s broader retreat from refugee protection that has accelerated under the Trump administration in its weeks back in power. Resources have dwindled. Legal pathways have narrowed. The rhetoric has hardened. The small gains we celebrated two years ago have been systematically dismantled and deemed “wasteful.”

Why does it seem that our Vietnamese community has been silent on these issues? It’s not for lack of understanding the stakes. Some of us find ourselves overwhelmed by the sheer volume of concerning policies being implemented across multiple fronts. Each day brings new developments that challenge our sense of belonging and security in America. The psychological toll of constantly defending one’s humanity is exhausting. When everything feels urgent, it becomes difficult to sustain focus on any single issue, even one so central to our community’s origin story.

The luxury of forgetting

There’s a particular cruelty in how refugee crises function in the American consciousness. They capture brief moments of intense attention before fading from view, regardless of whether the underlying circumstances have improved. Four years after the U.S. left Kabul, Afghanistan has largely disappeared from headlines despite ongoing humanitarian concerns. The same pattern played out with Syria, Myanmar, and countless other displacement crises before them.

This luxury of forgetting is not afforded to those actually living through forced migration. For them, the crisis doesn’t end when media attention shifts elsewhere. The journey continues — through temporary accommodations, through bureaucratic labyrinths, through the slow process of rebuilding a sense of home and identity in unfamiliar surroundings.

As Vietnamese Americans, many of us know this reality intimately. Our families didn’t simply arrive and immediately thrive. We faced decades of adjustment, discrimination and gradual integration. We played what I previously called “the long game” — rebuilding communities, becoming self-sufficient, and learning to advocate for policy change to make our families whole.

A community at a crossroads

The 50th anniversary places our community at a decisive moment. Do we treat our refugee experience as a completed chapter in history, something to commemorate and leave in the past? Or do we recognize it as an ongoing responsibility to ensure others receive the opportunities for safety and renewal that allowed us to survive?