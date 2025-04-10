10 years after Joel’s Law, involuntary commitment remains complex

She’s used the pile of documents — including records of his behavioral health history, jail stints and hospital stays — once before. In 2020, she successfully asked a Pierce County judge to involuntarily detain her son, whom she asked not to be named to respect his privacy, under Washington’s Joel’s Law. Leone, like others caring for loved ones experiencing acute mental illness, had spent many painstaking years trying to get her son help, only to find a fractured and complex mental health system that did little more than send her son to jail. She felt like she had exhausted all other options.

“It’s a gut-wrenching process because you don’t want to alienate your loved one and make them fear you or that the world is against them because they’re already thinking that in some cases,” Leone said. “You’re just trying to help.”

Joel’s Law, which passed the state Legislature with overwhelming support in 2015, was designed to provide a lifeline for parents like Leone who wished to directly petition the judicial system to get their loved one into treatment. Typically, designated crisis responders — mental health professionals who act as a bridge between the medical system and the courts — are the ones to recommend involuntary detainment if they believe someone’s behavioral health conditions meet the state’s legal criteria.

While the law was celebrated for helping to elevate the voices of concerned families, petitioning the court is just one step in a long, complicated process that might not ultimately lead to treatment or sustained support, as Leone and others have experienced. Only three days after Leone’s son was detained, he was released from the hospital and cycling through the same systems as before.

Joel’s Law petitions comprise only a small portion of all involuntary detainments in Washington, but the number of cases involving the petitions has increased statewide by 266% since 2020, according to state court data obtained through a public records request. Much of that growth has been concentrated in the south and central Puget Sound areas. Pierce and Kitsap County, where Leone attempted to get her son detained, have among the highest per-capita rates among Washington’s large counties.

Medical professionals, mental health providers and lawyers have a long-standing disagreement over involuntary treatment, especially in Washington, where physicians are not allowed to make that call. Some medical professionals and families feel the system is antiquated and leaves too many people without care until they ultimately wind up in the criminal justice system.

A decade since the law was passed, the use of the petitions is increasing, though questions remain about how much they have helped make treatment more accessible to families. Those skeptical of the law acknowledge there need to be more access points to behavioral health care, but question if involuntary care is the appropriate response or if many of these people could be more effectively treated in the community.

Tara Urs, special counsel for civil policy and practice for the King County Department of Public Defense, feels for the family members submitting these petitions, knowing that the supports available outside hospital doors are difficult — and at times impossible — to access.

“I understand why people might want to be banging down the only door that might be available, even though I think it is the wrong door,” said Urs, who represents people facing involuntary detention. But the state must meet a high burden of proof before taking away someone’s civil liberties.

“Joel’s Law increased the kinds of people who could try to access the front door of the hospital, and for King County, I’m not sure how much of an impact that’s made,” she added. “But I don’t think that means that there’s not a problem worth solving.”

Number of petitions on the rise

A group of parents, frustrated that their loved ones with acute mental illnesses were not getting help, pushed for the passage of Joel’s Law in 2015. Doug and Nancy Reuter, whose son Joel became the law’s namesake, helped bring attention to the issue. Seattle police fatally shot Joel, a 28-year-old software engineer suffering from bipolar disorder, in 2013. The Reuters said they tried 48 times prior to that standoff to get their son help.

“What was happening everywhere — and I certainly heard about it in our area — was parents would be told, ‘Well, we can’t do anything until they break the law,’ even though the parent knew the child was in grave danger of hurting themselves or somebody else,” said Kitsap County Commissioner Christine Rolfes, a former state senator and co-sponsor of the bill creating Joel’s Law.

Michael Kawamura, who oversees Pierce County’s public defender office, suspects the high number of Joel’s Law petitions filed in Pierce County could be due to the county being home to the largest psychiatric hospital in the state, Western State Hospital. A person can be held up to five days for an emergency detention, potentially followed by a 14-day treatment with additional 90- or 180-day extensions. With each extension, a new petition must be filed with the court, which could increase the number being filed in Pierce County.

“The majority of counties don’t do most of the long-term commitments,” said Kawamura, who helps oversee cases involving Joel’s Law petitions. “That’s just the hospital jurisdictions. And so most of the counties will do that initial 14-day commitment, but then they stop.”

Providers attribute much of the increase to more awareness. Police and mental health workers are educating families about Joel’s Law, and in some areas, the complex process to file a petition has been streamlined.

“It’s 10 years old,” Jenna Vyhlidal, manager of mobile crisis outreach at Kitsap Mental Health Services, said of Joel’s Law, “but I think we’re finally starting to make it work.”

Dr. James Hughes, chief medical officer at Kitsap Mental Health Services, speculates that some of the differences among counties can be attributed to differing interpretations of state statutes on involuntary detainment, which are vague and open to nuanced interpretation. The definition of “imminent” — a requirement for someone to be involuntarily detained — is an example of that.

“I’ve heard it used differently by different counties or even different institutions,” he said.

Kitsap is among the counties where crisis responders are permitted to do single-bed certifications, allowing them to detain someone at a local hospital if no inpatient psychiatric beds are available throughout the state. Kitsap also permits non-emergent detention, allowing crisis responders to petition to detain someone who is not yet an imminent threat to themselves or others but is showing signs of a deteriorating mental state.

“It lets us do our job but prevent future [crises] so we’re not five days behind,” Vyhlidal said.

By design, medical providers have few options to force a patient into treatment, especially in Washington. The state’s Involuntary Treatment Act was established in the 1970s amid the national “deinstitutionalization” movement that sought to release hundreds of thousands of people held in psychiatric hospitals and move away from the system that gave doctors the sole power to strip someone of their civil liberties.

“If I agree their loved one is in need of help, I can’t make them get it. I have to defer to somebody who did not see you in your acute crisis and may not have the same perspective on medical care or training as I do as the ER clinician caring for you,” said Nathan Schlicher, an emergency room physician who lives in Gig Harbor and is a past president of the Washington State Medical Association. “That is the unique nature of Washington law.”

One family’s journey using Joel’s Law

When Leone’s son’s mental health conditions started to escalate in his late teens, she didn’t know where to turn. She had brought him to the emergency room during a handful of episodes, but was often turned away. She had heard of designated crisis responders, but was told that the only way to get her son evaluated was to call the police. She tried this numerous times, which often led to him being taken to jail, she said.

“He really just needed help and intervention,” she said. “It didn’t help my son at all, because oftentimes, while in custody, their solution for people in mental health crisis is solitary confinement, and that’s not helpful either.”

On Christmas Eve in 2020, Leone’s son was in acute crisis, in a state of heightened fear and expressing thoughts of self-harm. Leone brought him to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Gig Harbor in hopes that he would be seen by a designated crisis responder from Pierce County instead of in Kitsap County, where they had been evaluated previously but involuntary detainment was not recommended, she said. While she was out getting her son warmer clothes, a designated crisis responder came and went without recommending involuntary detainment. Her son then ran away.