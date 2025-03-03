WA student takes on family food truck after mother arrested by ICE

When he learned about his mom, he reached out to his principal and counselors for guidance. They offered him support and resources as he tried to navigate his mom’s arrest – especially with his high school graduation so close.

Before his mom’s ICE arrest, he wanted to move to Spokane and pursue radiology. Now, that future feels uncertain.

“They told me I’m not alone and gave me support,” Gomez-Eudave said. “I really appreciated it. … One of my teachers also stopped by and gave me papers on immigration and what to do, which was really nice.”

The Othello School District issued a statement last month reaffirming its commitment to supporting its students regardless of background. In addition, the district outlined protocols on how to address a situation if immigration enforcement attempts to go on school grounds.

“As the national discussion around immigration policies evolve we recognize the concerns on behalf of our students, staff, and families,” the statement reads. “We recently hosted an informational evening to help support families with resources and legal guidance on how to navigate this complex and divisive issue.”

The school district declined to comment, stating they can’t speak on a specific student’s situation.

Last month, Gov. Bob Ferguson created a family separation rapid-response team to protect families of undocumented residents as President Donald Trump continues to call for mass deportations.

The team operates within the Department of Children, Youth and Families, and includes representatives from the Washington State Patrol, the Office of Refugee and Immigrant Assistance, the attorney general’s office and the governor’s office. They had their first meeting earlier this month.

“The goal of this team is to address the harms caused by President Trump’s immigration enforcement policies,” Ferguson said last month during his announcement. “The harms are obvious. And the word ‘harms’ is not even the right word, right? It goes beyond that.”

The rapid-response team is tasked with reviewing policies and identifying changes that could help separated families, and also with working with schools to develop policies to mitigate disruptions to education in that event.

Even with the uncertainty of his mom’s detainment and his future upended, Gomez-Eudave remains optimistic.

Just a few days ago, he went to his barber for a clean fade. But this time, he wanted to add something different. He asked his barber to put a cross design on the left side of his haircut – as a small symbol of his faith.

“I believe God has a plan for me and my family,” Gomez-Eudave said.

When he called Garcia, the first thing she said was to pray.

“I told him, ‘We have to pray. We have to pray that everything will be OK and put it in the hands of God,’” Garcia recounted in Spanish. “Only He knows.”

Before his mom was detained, Raul said she would listen to Christian music around the house and attended church services on Sundays.

“Faith means everything to me,” he said. “You can’t do anything without faith. I think he’s putting me on this path for a reason.”

An American dream ‘turned into a nightmare’

When the Othello community learned of Micaela Eudave’s ICE detention, they were surprised and fearful, but most of all ready to take action.

Among them was Dimini Flores, who peacefully protested last Saturday in Othello. She doesn’t know Eudave or the family personally, but the news affected her.

“It broke my heart,” she said.

The protest unfolded along Main Street, where at least 100 people gathered and waved Mexican and American flags. Their message was clear: Immigrants are an essential part of Othello, and they won’t stand by in silence.

“Honestly, we’re just trying to be there for one another,” Flores said. “We’re trying to show them that not all of us lack compassion and empathy.”

As a U.S. citizen, Flores said immigration policies don’t directly affect her, but that hasn’t stopped her from standing up for those who can’t speak for themselves.

“[Latinos] apply for the jobs and they do the jobs that most Americans, honestly, will not even apply for,” Flores said. “We may not be able to change the laws, but we are going to show them that we support them, and we are going to show them how important they are to America.”

She emphasized that many immigrants in the United States worked hard and have paid taxes for decades in the belief they are on a journey to better the lives of themselves and their families.

“They thought they were living the American dream this entire time,” Flores said. “That turned into a nightmare.”

For Gabby Diaz’s family, that nightmare has had consequences over the past couple of weeks.

Her parents have owned Tu Taqueria since 2009, when they moved to Othello from Mount Vernon. But since Trump took office – and especially after Eudave’s arrest – business has dropped.

“We saw a dramatic drop in our people coming over, but it wasn’t just us; it was other taco trucks too,” she said.

Still, that hasn’t stopped her and her parents from speaking out for community members and business owners. Diaz was also among those protesting on Saturday, holding a sign that said, “We are hardworking people, not criminals.”

“I just feel like we have to be there for one another and support everybody’s businesses and let everybody know that their struggle is our struggle as well,” Diaz said.

She believes Othello is a place where neighbors take care of one another, especially the kids.

“These are real issues, and within our communities, we look after everybody’s kids. When we’re out in public, and kids are going home and we are not there, it would be devastating,” Diaz said. “We would all want that same support.”