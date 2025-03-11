WA lawyers face conflicting Trump orders for migrant children cases

But two days after that, an internal memo was provided to news organizations that show Trump officials directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to target and deport the very children de la Cruz-Correa represents — unaccompanied migrant children.

“For the first time, I really felt a sense of defeat over this kind of work that I’m doing,” de la Cruz-Correa, a legal advocate for unaccompanied children, said after he received the initial stop-work order. “It feels like the system is winning when it comes to making the lives harder for both immigrants and their lawyers.”

The contradictory directives from the Trump administration have created an atmosphere of confusion for unaccompanied migrant children, who have fled their home countries to arrive at the U.S. border without a parent or guardian, and their immigration cases.

In the Pacific Northwest, nonprofit legal aid organizations like Northwest Immigrant Justice Project, Kids in Need of Defense and Manzanita House, where de la Cruz-Correa works, represent hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children who have settled with sponsors. Leaders in the organizations told InvestigateWest that their clients, many of whom have fled violence in their home countries, are fearful of the fast-paced changes and that their attorneys are unsure what could happen next.

“We are preparing [our clients] as best as we can to know their rights and know what’s happening in their case,” said Vanessa Gutierrez, deputy director of Northwest Immigrant Rights Project. “We want them to be able to be children and live their lives and not worry about their immigration status. But unfortunately, they have to these days.”

Between 2015 and 2023, around 4,000 unaccompanied migrant children were settled with sponsor families in Washington, Oregon and Idaho, according to previous reporting from InvestigateWest. Most do not have legal representation to help them navigate their complex deportation cases, but some have advocated through nonprofits that are in part federally funded.

Manzanita House, a nonprofit dedicated to serving immigrants and refugees in Spokane, represents 10 unaccompanied migrant children. The Northwest Immigrant Rights Project represents over 300 unaccompanied migrant children. Kids in Need of Defense, which has an office in Seattle, represents hundreds more.

The ICE memo that prioritizes issuing deportation orders to unaccompanied migrant children comes as the need for legal representation for undocumented immigrants is growing. Though exact numbers of undocumented immigrants detained in the Northwest were not available, reports of arrests and activity by Border Patrol agents and Immigrations and Customs Enforcement have increased in recent weeks.

Organizations in the Northwest like Kids in Need of Defense and the Northwest Immigrant Rights Project are worried about their federal funds. They rely on a contract between the federal government and the Acacia Center for Justice, the national organization that oversees 158 legal service organizations that provide legal representation to unaccompanied migrant children.

It receives around $200 million in federal funds each year to provide legal counsel to children, but the five-year contract with the government is up for renewal next month. Many advocates, including Gutierrez, worry it won’t be renewed, leaving unaccompanied migrant children to navigate their cases alone.

‘I don’t leave the house’

Wendy Young, president of Kids in Need of Defense, called the directives “a rollercoaster” in a news conference and said it was a “stark reminder of the crucial role that [legal] services play in keeping thousands of unaccompanied children safe.”

Immigration lawyers across the region told InvestigateWest that the recent Trump directives around unaccompanied migrant children have led to renewed fear in the immigrant community.

Gutierrez said her organization held a “Know Your Rights” presentation last month that was sparsely attended in Peshastin, an unincorporated community in Washington’s Chelan County.

“I think people are probably afraid to go out in public and go to an event that’s related to immigration protections, because it makes them feel vulnerable and like they are outing themselves as immigrants,” she said.

Gutierrez said many of their clients are scared to leave their homes, fearing deportation and separation from their families.

“They say, ‘I just go to work and go to the grocery store, and I come home’ and ‘I don’t leave the house because of fear,’” she said. “And these are clients that have protections and lawyers. So I can’t imagine the ones that don’t have lawyers.”

In the cases that de la Cruz-Correa handles, he said, children have fled violence or danger in their home countries, and now with the uncertainty that the Trump administration has brought to the immigration legal system, they also fear deportation.

“The question that I don’t feel like I have a good answer to is: Will immigration enforcement come for me at school?” he said.

De la Cruz-Correa has clients as young as 11.

‘What’s coming next?’

Immigration attorneys who work on unaccompanied minor cases are also wondering what could be in store for their organizations from the Trump administration.

“We’re trying to focus on what we have control over, but there’s always that worry of what’s coming next or is ICE going to show up at our office? Is ICE going to audit us?” Gutierrez said. “And there is an attempt at intimidating organizations like ours that are protecting people’s legal rights, so we wouldn’t be surprised if things like that end up happening.”