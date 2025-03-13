Vacation rental boom inflates housing prices in WA mountain town

“For the most part, for the people that work here and make this town run, housing is borderline impossible,” said Rane, who works as a server at Chair 9, Glacier’s pizza restaurant.

Hospitality has long driven the economy of the remote Cascade mountain town of about 300 people (though some locals doubt everyone fills out the Census). The nearby Mount Baker Ski Area draws locals and visitors alike, who stop at restaurants off Glacier’s main street after a day on the mountain.

In recent years, however, residents say they’ve seen a sharp increase in the number of short-term rentals, vacation units that advertise on websites such as Airbnb or VRBO. Some believe the increase has contributed to rising housing costs and upped property values and depleted the number of homes available to rent or buy in the area.

A search of Airbnb in October 2025 showed roughly 290 listings in Glacier’s vicinity. A recent search on real estate website Redfin showed 14 homes for sale in the same map area, ranging from a $150,900 one-bed/one-bath condo to a $849,000 three-bed/2.5-bath home. Searching on Redfin for rentals in or near Glacier showed just one home available, but in Deming.

A state bill that would have allowed counties and cities to tax short-term rentals up to 10% died in committee last year. Legislators could consider it again this year. In the proposed law, municipalities imposing the tax would be required to use the money to promote affordable housing or housing assistance.

Some cities in Washington, such as Bellingham and Seattle, require short-term rental permits or licenses in addition to a state business license. Glacier, however, is unincorporated and Whatcom County does not track short-term rentals.

In a 2023 ordinance, the Whatcom County Council asked county staff to find a vendor to manage a short-term rental registration system. In an email, spokesperson Jed Holmes wrote that the county has not yet made progress because of limited budget and staff time.

Few options

Taylor Williams, 31, hoped to relocate from Sumas to Glacier when she started her job manning the front desk at the Snowater Resort condominium complex in town. She found “nothing” that was a viable option.

What there was, she said, was expensive and hard to find. Williams didn’t end up moving, but commutes about 35 minutes one way to her job.

Suzanne Schwartz, 71, moved to Glacier during the height of the pandemic. At the time, city people were buying up all the properties in town, she said. Schwartz, who works as a server at the local Graham’s Restaurant, said she and her husband “found a big surprise on the cost of buying a place.”

“Short-term rentals are easy to find,” said Schwartz, who used to clean Airbnbs in town. “Long-term, not so much.”

They ended up buying land where they plan to build a house. In the meantime, they’re renting a mobile home from their son-in-law.

To find housing, “You gotta network out here,” Rane said.

Locals who can’t find a place to rent or buy long-term may turn to the Mount Baker RV Park and Campground. The park, just past the town’s main drag, has about 15 year-round residents, said Lisa Kong, the park’s manager.

Some of the park’s residents work at local businesses that cater to the tourism industry or commute to nearby towns, said Charlie Dickinson, the park’s onsite manager. Others are on fixed incomes, such as Social Security.

Rane stayed in the park with his girlfriend when they first came to Glacier because they couldn’t find anywhere else. They now rent a home that was once an Airbnb, he said.

James Henkle, who takes handyman jobs in Glacier, struck out about 10 years ago when he went looking for property to buy in the town. He found it was out of his price range. He purchased a home in Kendall in 2016 after searching for a few years.

Based on what he’s heard and observed, Henkle said vacation rental owners are “almost never there.” Every day, he said, he sees homes sitting empty in Glacier that he suspects are short-term rentals.

Owners are “only going to do an Airbnb,” he said. “They’re not going to rent to local people.”