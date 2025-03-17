Can Spokane’s shelter network program help alleviate homelessness?

The problem and the solution

Spokane’s unhoused population has been a top issue for voters in recent years.

The problem was most visible with Camp Hope, an encampment that housed upward of 600-plus unhoused residents at its peak in Spokane’s East Central neighborhood for nearly 18 months before closing in June 2023, several months after a court ruled that all parties needed to come up with a plan to wind down operations at the site.

Woodward’s administration and state agencies — including the Department of Commerce, which Brown was running at the time — were at constant odds during Camp Hope’s existence. Those conflicts led to lawsuits from the city and county to of the camp and the relocation of its residents.

Camp Hope was a visible indicator of the surge of unhoused people in the city. According to a one-day count from January 2023, just months before Camp Hope closed, 2,390 people were unhoused county-wide, a sizable increase from 1,757 people in 2022.

In January 2024 the count had decreased to 2,021 people. But that number is still well above the figures from 2022, so numerous challenges are still ahead.

It’s certainly something that Doug Trudeau, a business owner and chair of the East Central Neighborhood Council, thinks about frequently. He owned a business near Camp Hope and said he saw the harm done. “A lot of those businesses are closed,” he said. “A lot of goods were stolen.”

He’s been watching proposed state legislation, such as House Bill 1380, which seeks to regulate the enforcement of camping bans, which he believes would impact communities’ abilities to address the issue.

Zeke Smith, president of Empire Health Foundation, said the city’s unhoused population should not be blamed, but acknowledges such a large encampment did impact the community, He said some crime and vandalism was likely committed by those looking to prey on the unhoused population.

Smith’s organization, which focuses on solutions to increase health equity in the Pacific Northwest, coordinated outreach at Camp Hope under a contract with Commerce, which Brown ran. This time, the organization, under a city partnership, is administering and coordinating the new shelter plan, including working with providers and property owners to open additional shelter sites.

The hope is that a system of smaller but spread-out shelter sites would minimize the impact on any given neighborhood, Smith said.

The sites include newly opened shelters — some that opened last winter when there was a weather emergency and others that opened following the pilot’s October launch. Most new shelters are aimed at specific populations, such as women and children or those needing medical respite care. Additional sites are planned in the weeks to come.

Smith believes that while Camp Hope had problems, the outreach work to get people out of the encampment and into housing led to cooperation among service providers that wasn’t there previously.

Smith said a lot of the services and case management offered at Camp Hope are now key components of operations for the scattered-site model.

Revive Counseling Spokane, for example, works to provide behavioral health and transitional housing primarily for those exiting jail and prison. But that could also help those seeking housing and services, which led to Revive working at Camp Hope. The organization now coordinates services at the navigation center, based at the Canon Street Shelter.

And the coordination of services among several providers is a key part of the model, said Layne Pavey, executive director for Revive Counseling Spokane.

“We [are] able to start working on solutions as a community,” Pavey said.

For example, Revive can start to set up treatment for an unhoused resident at the Canon Street Shelter while they are waiting for a shelter bed. And they can seek a bed at a different shelter. Previously, they would have just been kicked out if a bed wasn’t currently available at Canon.