WA city takes sexual assault survivor to court for harassment

They also discovered that Stonebraker-Weiss had been involved in both investigations. The officer had responded to Lux’s rape report while serving a 30-day suspension — applied about one day a week over a period of seven months — for her repeated failure to investigate, document and follow up on potential felony-level crimes, including sexual assault and domestic violence cases, according to an internal police department investigation. A disciplinary letter signed by then-mayor Larson in October 2018 called her conduct “unacceptable,” adding that her behavior “fails to meet the basic responsibilities that are required of a commissioned police officer.”

Stonebraker-Weiss, who retired in January 2024 after nearly 27 years with Snoqualmie, said she takes full accountability for the reprimands that she received. Although as the department’s only female officer for her entire career, she could have been better supported, she said. Many of the city’s sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse cases fell to her, on top of her general patrol work. While she welcomed the cases, they became difficult to manage.

“I admit, I fell behind. I got overwhelmed,” Stonebraker-Weiss said. “Being the only female, it presented obvious challenges. I felt isolated a lot.”

The officer’s involvement in Lux’s case refueled Lux’s skepticism about how the department handled her evidence. Stonebraker-Weiss, however, said that her brief involvement didn’t have any tie to her investigation of Sara’s case. She thinks both investigations were done well.

Since leaving the department, Stonebraker-Weiss has worked hard to overcome the shame of being written up by the city, she said.

“They did their job, what they felt like they had to do. And I just accepted it.”

* * *

In July 2022, Lux got a letter from Mayor Ross. Lux had emailed city staff and officials more than 500 times in the previous year and a half, using an increasingly hostile and accusatory tone, Ross wrote.

The mayor directed staff not to engage with Lux and to forward any of her communications to the city attorney. She told Lux that if the harassing emails persisted, the city “reserves the right to take all appropriate legal actions.”

Lux kept emailing.

Then in September 2023, about two months after the city’s police chief resigned and Lynch took over as interim chief, Snoqualmie police agreed to take another look at her case.

Lynch requested an external agency review by a major-crimes task force made up of small police agencies in King County. A detective in Clyde Hill, west of Snoqualmie, reviewed police reports, witness statements, medical records, crime lab reports, photos and security footage. He concluded in October 2023 that the sexual assault was “meticulously investigated and comprehensively documented.”

Again, Lux wasn’t convinced. The task force in charge of the external review still had too many connections to Snoqualmie for her comfort — Lynch had led it for several years, stepping down from the task force only when he became interim police chief. Gary Horejsi, then a sergeant at the Enumclaw Police Department, took over as head of the task force after Lynch, according to an email from Lynch. Horejsi is now Snoqualmie’s police captain, sworn in last March.

Lux fired off more emails.

“Misusing other agencies to hide the crimes in your agency. Organized criminal. Like Clyde Hill,” she emailed Lynch.

By 2024, Snoqualmie’s 911 dispatchers recognized Lux’s voice.

She frequently called the dispatch center’s nonemergency line, as it was one of the only ways she could get someone to talk to her. The protection order restricted what emails she could legally send to city staff, and the city had largely stopped responding to her emails anyway.

“Hi there, I’m trying to get hold of Brian Lynch about some records,” Lux said to a dispatcher in June 2024. “I need to talk to an officer. It’s about the internal investigation,” she added, referencing complaints she’d made about the handling of her case.

“Okay Ms. Lux — ” the dispatcher said.

“And I need — ”

“It sounds like you don’t have an active emergency or it seems like you’re in crisis, please dial 988 for the crisis line. I’m going to release the line now.”

The dispatcher hung up. Lux called back a few minutes later.

“Hi. You just hung up on me. You’re a criminal. You’re on a recorded line and this call is produced for the media, this investigating Brian Lynch — ”

“It sounds like you don’t have an active emergency and it appears you’re in crisis,” the dispatcher said again. “Please dial 988 for the crisis line.”

“No it sounds like you’re a liar — ”

The dispatcher hung up.

Lux called 11 more times. Each time she criticized the dispatcher for hanging up on her, and the dispatcher told her she was in crisis before releasing the line again.

While the Constitution protects Lux’s right to use vulgar and disrespectful language, her First Amendment protections aren’t unlimited. If Lux abuses her rights to free speech and to request public records, those rights can be restrained, said Joan Mell, an attorney on the board of the Washington Coalition of Open Government, a nonprofit that defends the state’s open-government laws. Harassment — defined as conduct that “seriously alarms, annoys, harasses, or is detrimental” to a specific person and that “serves no legitimate or lawful purpose” — isn’t allowed under Washington state law.

But the 15-year protection order against Lux seems “way abusive,” Mell said after reviewing the order.

“I think this protective order is unconstitutional. I certainly have no problem arguing that,” Mell said. “It so far exceeds the necessary court intervention to ensure that this public worker does not receive any more public disclosure requests than can possibly be justified.”

Dwyer, the clerk’s attorney, told InvestigateWest that he is “confident that the protection order is constitutional” and that Lux received due process throughout the proceedings.

“The City takes seriously the duty to protect its employees from unlawful harassment, and this duty extends to third party harassment. Further, the First Amendment does not protect all speech directed towards governmental officials,” Dwyer wrote in an email response to InvestigateWest.

Riddhi Mukhopadhyay, director of the Washington nonprofit Sexual Violence Law Center, however, agrees that the city’s attempted silencing of Lux likely went too far.

“A survivor felt like the system failed her, and that a specific department failed her, and they got sick of her criticism, and then essentially decided that they would use the law to place a gag order on her,” Mukhopadhyay said. “The system gets to decide what is an appropriate means for your criticism. And that is really disturbing.”

* * *

In late June, Lux got an email from Dwyer accusing her of violating the clerk’s protection order.

But the alleged violation wasn’t for contacting the clerk. It addressed Lux’s “frequent lewd” emails to Mayor Ross, Lynch and the city administrator, in which she’d called city officials “dirty bitches” and “fucking losers who kill and rape,” and told them to “eat the shit they are hiding on my crime,” among many other vulgar phrases. Some of those emails contained public records requests — which are not allowed under the order.

A few weeks later, Lux got a criminal citation in the mail. The city had now accused her of misusing the 911 emergency response system, a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to 90 days in jail. The charges were based on her calls from June, when she’d dialed the city’s dispatch center 13 times over 37 minutes. For those 37 minutes, she’d tied up the emergency line and the on-duty dispatcher without reporting an emergency, the city alleged. Although Lux would often call the nonemergency line, her calls were answered by the same personnel who answer 911 calls, making it a “distinction without a functional difference,” the city noted in a court filing.

Snoqualmie had created the crime just a few months before, after Lynch presented the ordinance to the City Council. He’d shown statistics on “one prolific caller” who contacted the Issaquah 911 Dispatch Center — which handles Snoqualmie’s emergency and nonemergency service calls — over 260 times since 2023.

Though Lynch didn’t identify Lux by name, he shared audio recordings with KOMO News to demonstrate the person’s calls. The news segment reveals Lux’s voice telling a dispatcher, “We don’t pay you for nothing,” and “Quit acting like a child right now.”

This time, Lux hired a lawyer to defend herself.

“The City has drafted an unconstitutional ordinance prohibiting core First Amendment activity because it has grown tired of taking Ms. Lux’s calls,” argued her lawyer, Isham Reavis, in a motion to dismiss the charges.

On a sunny August morning last year, Lux arrived early for her 9 a.m. hearing at the Issaquah Municipal Court building, a paper coffee cup clutched in her hands. She huddled close to Reavis as they talked in low voices about what to expect.

Lux was quiet when she entered the courtroom. Shepard and another friend of Lux’s filed in behind her and took seats in the back. Lux thought her friends’ presence might help if the mayor and police chief showed up again. But the city officials didn’t come this time.

The judge read out the charges. Her attorney replied that Lux was pleading not guilty, and the judge set her next court date. Then he warned Lux that if she called 911 or a city’s nonemergency line without reporting a crime or providing new information, she could be taken into custody.

“If I find out about it, it’ll be a violation,” he said. “Any questions now, Ms. Lux?”

Lux stood before him, silently looking to the judge and her attorney for permission to speak. No one had mentioned the rape. There was only one thing left for Lux to say.

“No, your honor.”

Five months later, days before the case was set to go to trial in late January, the city asked a judge to dismiss the criminal charges. But the city made it clear that if her behavior continues, they could charge her again.

“This matter is still ongoing,” Dwyer wrote in an email after the charges were dismissed. “The City reserves the right to take all appropriate legal action going forward.”