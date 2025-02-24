Tensions rise among residents in Washington, B.C. border cities

The animus started with a so-called quip in late November when incoming U.S. President Donald Trump told Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau that Canada should become the 51st state – and has grown into threats of a trade war if Canada doesn’t control its borders to stem the flow of drugs and migrants.

While 25% tariffs on Canadian imports were set to go into effect on Feb. 3, Trump issued a 30-day pause after Trudeau said his government would name a fentanyl czar and list Mexican cartels as terrorist groups among other steps.

Trudeau said in a news conference Wednesday the country remains focused on making sure tariffs do not go into effect.

Anger and frustration was palpable in interviews with residents and business owners in Blaine and White Rock, B.C., with people on both sides expressing displeasure with Trump’s decisions that have impacted the two border cities sitting within each other’s line of sight on Semiahmoo Bay.

Also visible was a sense of pride that Canadians were standing up to the president, from Canadian flags being flown outside homes to bumper stickers and talk of economic boycotts.

At a museum gift shop in White Rock, about five miles from the border, staff were putting out extra Canada Day T-shirts, typically packed away during this time of year, as more and more people purchase items displaying Canadian patriotism.

Canadians are also being encouraged to boycott the U.S. In response to the tariff threat, B.C. Premier David Eby asked citizens on Jan. 22 to think carefully about spending money in the U.S., whether on vacations, groceries or gas.

Google trend data show a spike in searches of “Canada made” and “made in Canada” for the week when the 25% tariffs were supposed to go into effect.

The most common related query? “Orange juice made in Canada.”

A sign encouraging shoppers to buy Canadian products at Thrifty Foods in White Rock, B.C. on Feb. 19. (Annie Todd/Cascadia Daily News)

When tariffs were announced, state-run liquor stores across B.C. pulled American alcohol, such as Jack Daniels, Jim Beam and Tito’s Vodka.

But a Cascadia Daily News reporting team observed Wednesday that Jack Daniels and Tito’s Vodka were back on shelves at a B.C. Liquor in White Rock.

A Thrifty Food grocery store in White Rock had a sign out front stating “Happy is buying Canadian,” with a reminder for people to look for the Canadian flag label on shelves.

No more buying gas in Blaine

Henry Lazar, 80, lives in south Surrey with his wife and dog Winston. They made the decision last week to stop traveling to Blaine to get gas.

“I would never ever have imagined something like this happening in the USA, but it’s weird,” he said. “It did happen and it’s very difficult to deal with right now.”

Another Surrey resident who did not want to be named told CDN Wednesday that she’s stopped crossing the border because she’s nervous about how she may be treated.

They’re not the only ones staying home. An analysis of southbound car traffic at border crossings during Presidents’ Day weekend found that crossings were down 40%, according to the Fraser Valley Current.