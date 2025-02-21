The Sounders prepare for the world stage as the 2025 season kicks off

Weightiest of these is the Club World Cup, a global competition from June 14 – July 13 for soccer clubs that’s analogous to what the World Cup is for national teams. It’s the second time the Sounders have taken part, the first being in 2023 when they became the first MLS team to earn a berth. The tournament has since undergone an organizational shift from annual to quadrennial and from eight teams to 32. To simplify matters in this inaugural expanded year, organizers decided the slate of 32 teams for 2025 would consist of recent participants, including the Sounders.

At their 2023 appearance, in Morocco, they made a respectable showing, holding their own against Egyptian club Al-Ahly for 88 minutes, losing 1-0. (The only other MLS team in the competition this year is Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami, which earned its place by winning the 2024 MLS Supporters’ Shield, awarded to the team with the best overall record.)

The format is the same as the World Cup’s: For the first round the teams are sorted randomly into groups of four who all play each other round-robin, and the two teams from each group with the best record advance into a knockout bracket. The Sounders’ group includes Botafogo (from Rio de Janeiro), Atlético Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain (June 15, 19 and 23).

Needless to say this is some of the stiffest competition in the world, but the Sounders will have home field advantage, because the U.S. is hosting the CWC and all three of the team’s group-stage matches will be at Lumen Field. The CWC final is scheduled for July 13; should the Sounders make it past the group stage, CWC play will continue concurrently, and gruelingly, with the regular MLS season matches.