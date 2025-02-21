We learn what the state’s executive branch has set in motion ahead of President Donald Trump’s crackdown on undocumented residents. Plus, Cascade PBS is looking for Pacific Northwest filmmakers for the next Origins docuseries project.
The Newsfeed: WA task force could respond to Trump deportation plans
The latest on recent headlines, including the legislative debate over AI bills and an open call for filmmakers for Cascade PBS’s Origins docuseries.
In this week’s episode, Washington lawmakers are working to tackle artificial intelligence regulation. Will they be able to come to a consensus during the legislative session?