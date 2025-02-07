The Newsfeed: WA nonprofit works to help Black businesses thrive

“Business-wise, today, it is winter season. So it’s not quite the season for ice cream. But we’ve been very welcomed by the community. I feel like we’re still growing,” Mayfield said.



Mayfield says she’s struggling to make ends meet and has contemplated closing. This winter she reduced her hours to coincide with afternoon foot traffic.



During the warm months, Mayfield plans to hire less seasonal staff and stay open more hours, unlike previous years.



“Just to try to make sure I really take advantage of the busy months. That way when it comes to next fall/winter, I’ll have a nice little cushion that I’ve, you know, saved up over the summertime to be able to not have to struggle and worry about the bills,” Mayfield explained.



In January, prominent Black establishments Catfish Corner, Plum Bistro and Flowers Just 4 U closed amid a backdrop of economic challenges that are impacting many small businesses, from Seattle’s new $20.76 minimum wage to inflation to staffing shortages.



A recent University of Washington study found Black, Asian, and Hispanic small-business owners across the country pay higher interest rates on loans than their white counterparts.



“I’m not surprised ... the racial wealth gap, is real, right? That we pay a lot for a lot of things because we were late to the game,” said Black-Owned Business Excellence executive officer Jenefeness Franke.



BOBE is a nonprofit that fosters collaboration among minority-owned businesses to support and elevate one another.



“I mean, if you look at the history of our country and the way that our folks have been treated, Black and brown folks, you will see that all these things were intentional. I mean, look at the redlining that was occurring, right here locally.”



But Franke says there’s some positivity ahead.



“This is the first time in a very long time that we have been resourced the way that we are right now. Our [Washington] state government has rolled out the Community Reinvestment Project Plan, the funds. And I’ve seen a tremendous amount of businesses being able to benefit from that ... in the form of grants, in the form of matching savings, in the form of loans.”



On February 1, to kick off Black History Month, BOBE held its sixth annual symposium in Seattle.



Entrepreneur and engineer DeiMarlon Scisney co-chaired this year’s event and explained why it’s especially important to have avenues for Black business owners.



“Focusing on how do we continue to propel economic development and opportunities for marginalized communities, right? And that’s by getting us together, so we truly rise together,” Scisney said.



The Community Reinvestment Project from the Washington Commerce Department is designed to uplift communities.



“I’ve seen so many barriers being removed to the applications, like some of the applications are literally six questions. There’s a lot of resources here in Washington state for Black-owned businesses,” Franke said.



According to U.S. Census data, about 6 percent of the Seattle area’s population is Black.



In 2022, only 1 percent of employer businesses in the Seattle/Tacoma/Bellevue metro area were Black-owned, according to the Brookings Institute.



For there to be parity in the region, there would need to be 6,500 more Black-owned businesses, Brookings data notes.



Jenefeness says what BOBE offers in Washington’s Black entrepreneurial ecosystem is community.



“I think what’s working well is staying connected to community. When things are rolling out ... if you’re connected to the resources and the resource partners, you get that information before the application opens,” Franke said.



As for Mayfield, she’s optimistic.



“It’s fun to watch the families who have been supporting us since day one grow and still continue to come,” Mayfield said.



