Trump pardons, commutes sentences for January 6 defendants

“We hope they come out tonight. They’re expecting it,” Trump said about the defendants.

Journalists outside the D.C. Central Detention Facility, where many Jan. 6 defendants are being held, reported families began gathering there Monday in anticipation of the pardons.

The White House released the names of 14 defendants whose sentences Trump commuted. They include numerous right-wing militia leaders convicted of seditious conspiracy.

Among them are Stewart Rhodes of Texas and Kelly Meggs of Florida, the founder and current leader of the Oath Keepers, as well as members of the Proud Boys, including Joseph Biggs of Florida, Ethan Nordean of Washington, Zachary Rehl of Pennsylvania, and Dominic Pezzola of New York.

All remaining Jan. 6 defendants convicted of crimes related to the Capitol attack received a “full, complete and unconditional pardon,” according to the order.

Trump praised the defendants on the campaign trail as “hostages,” “patriots” and “warriors,” and pardoning them became a major theme of Trump’s rallies.

Former U.S. Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn said the pardons marked a “dark day in American history.”

“This decision is a betrayal to the officers who were severely injured — and died — as a result of the insurrection. This decision puts Americans at risk as these violent criminals return to their communities. These pardons are a reflection of what abuse of power looks like and what we the people are bound to witness over the next four years,” Dunn said in statement released by the anti-Trump group Courage for America.

The U.S. Department of Justice launched its largest-ever investigation following the attack that left over 140 police officers injured and upward of $2.8 million in damage to the Capitol.