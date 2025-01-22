The rise of Bluesky, a not-so-Seattle-based social media company

Bluesky’s neighborhood-focused feel may therefore be familiar to Seattleites, Wang continued. “I think the culture of Bluesky in some ways looks like the culture of Seattle,” she said. “Place does affect the way we think about building an online community … choosing where we spend our time, where we’re learning from, how these local municipalities work, I do think absolutely affect the way we think about Bluesky.”

As local historian Roger Sale noted in his book Seattle, Past to Present , if cities are like trees, then Seattle is like a rhododendron, not a towering maple or oak; such sprawl and alterity may apply to Bluesky, too. Its 20 employees borrow heavily from municipal structures to understand their own function. For example, they’ve modeled decentralized content-moderation structures after the tiered system of lower and upper courts seen in the real world. Users are both consumers of Bluesky as well as its stewards, deputized through the moderation systems they develop or opt into.

Regardless of this rhetoric or intent, most people experience Bluesky as any other form of social media: a platform (an account, an app, a website), not a protocol (infrastructure for servers or many mini-Blueskies). And they’re more interested in the former than the latter, complicating efforts to shunt content-moderating responsibilities onto users. They may even be put off by the notion that content moderation should be largely self-administered, which basically puts them to work — and quite conveniently reduces moderation costs for Bluesky.

“You’re seeing a lot of that anxiety right now with how to moderate known transphobes and things like that,” Cross said. “Bluesky has had to take a more active approach to some of these questions, simply because people were coming in with expectations of Bluesky effectively being a centralized platform, which is at odds with the decentralized and protocol-y vision.”

Bluesky also has to adjust to the expectations of its venture investors , who come with their own host of user growth and revenue-generating demands. Bluesky is looking at new ways to monetize its platform, including paid subscriptions and advertisements — risking a return to many of the experiential shortcomings that turned users away from incumbents like Twitter/X in the first place. CEO Jay Graber also recently promoted Netflix’s activity on Bluesky: arguably a glitch in the “people over brands” rhetoric the company has previously espoused. Tellingly, Jack Dorsey resigned from the Bluesky board in 2024, saying the company was “risking all the mistakes [Twitter] made as a company” and could turn into just “another app.”

But being just “another app” may be part of its growth strategy. “I think that in the short term the only way for the user base for Bluesky to substantially expand is for it to seem like a traditional platform-based social media experience,” said Dr. Casey Fiesler , associate professor of information science at University of Colorado Boulder and a scholar of online communities, over email. “However, I do think that as time goes on more people will be able to wrap their heads around the concept of decentralized social media, and so the protocol will be more important in the future.”

Fiesler also said the fragmentation of social media risks affecting crisis communication strategies. That could include emergencies like a storm or a plane crash. “Even at Twitter’s height, not everyone was there, and so I think it’s important that we’re thinking beyond social media for important communication,” she added.

Cross questions what social media sites accomplish over all. “I am increasingly of the belief that social media is a net negative for politics of any meaningful sort, and is particularly dangerous for liberal democracies,” she said. Social media convinces users that the content they encounter online is representative of reality writ large, she said, which either “enforces horrid conformism” or “is about catering to individualistic wants.”

“The degree to which Bluesky addresses this, I think, is debatable, but I would also say it does a little better than some of its rival platforms,” Cross added.

At least publicly, Bluesky’s leadership says people are smart enough to recognize the inherent benefits of decentralized social media. “The belief in users comes from the belief in democracy,” Wang said. “We believe in the wisdom of the crowd.” It remains to be seen if that belief stays the course as millions of new users join the platform — along with the risks, costs, expectations and drivel accompanying them. Bluesky thinks there’s a protocol for that.