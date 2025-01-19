People’s March Seattle protest resumes ahead of Trump inauguration

Demonstrators were there to advocate for women’s reproductive rights, racial justice, human rights, environmental justice, democracy and for more opportunities for education and employment.

The event was an annual protest during Donald Trump’s first presidential term, and made a return as inaugural weekend events are beginning in Washington, D.C., ahead of Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

Chants of “This is what democracy looks like” rang out along the way, but protestors were largely silent as they marched down Pine Street, passing the Paramount Theatre toward Seattle Center.

Anger, frustration and exhaustion were some of the emotions swirling as marchers held colorful signs with phrases like “Reproductive rights are human rights” and “We won’t go back, equal rights are human rights.”

Tutla Holmes, 73, from Renton, formed the group Renton Rally and said they attended the event as a “marching graveyard.” The group held signs cut in the shape of gravestones that say “RIP Medicare” or “RIP Women’s Rights.”