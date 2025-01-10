The Newsfeed: The new generation of Western WA city councilmembers

Cascade PBS and KNKX spoke with half a dozen councilmembers under 30 about their challenges as they enter local government.

Of this group, almost all are renters. Many say housing affordability was a driving issue behind their decision to run.

They also note climate change, transit access and mental health as other key issues facing their generation.

They say their priorities and approach to politics often differ from those of older colleagues. And that young people’s voices continue to be underrepresented.

In Washington, most city council positions are part-time with part-time wages, with Seattle being an exception. But the workload for many is like a full-time job.

Often, older elected officials have the financial resources to work in these roles compared to younger politicians still working to establish themselves and their careers.