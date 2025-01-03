The Newsfeed: Immersive sights and scents in a Seattle art show

In this episode of The Newsfeed, host Paris Jackson joins arts correspondent Brangien Davis for a walk-through — and sniff-through — of the immersive exhibit at the National Nordic Museum in Ballard.

Faux Flora (through Jan. 26) is the creation of Icelandic art collective Fischersund, known for its innovative fragrance line that incorporates unconventional scents such as moss, ozone, birch tar and wooden fence. It’s a group of talented siblings, including Jónsi (of electronic music band Sigur Rós) and his sisters Inga, Lilja and Sigurrós Birgisdóttir.

Inspired by the scrappy flora of the Icelandic landscape — as well as imagining what the flowers behind lab-made scents might look like — Fischersund has created an installation of wild and evocative digital flowers, all “sculpted” in Cinema 4D. These alien blooms sway and pulse in the low-lit gallery.

In addition, Fischersund created special scents to match each of their invented flowers, which visitors sniff from handcrafted resin bell jars. Many flowers also have a custom-tailored soundscape with music, murmurs, clicks and whispers.

By layering scent, sound, visuals and poetic written descriptions, Fischersund aims to trigger as many senses as possible. In doing so, the artists encourage visitors to be fully present for an olfactory experience that might transport them to a moment from the distant past or have them considering the future.