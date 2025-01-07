Federal cuts threaten Washington crime victims’ advocacy programs

At a work session for the Washington Legislature’s Senate Law and Justice Committee in September, Lisae C. Jordan, executive director of the Maryland Coalition Against Sexual Assault, briefed lawmakers on how the new funding process was working.

Jordan said it was “very helpful in the field to have the confidence that there is going to be a stable pot of money, instead of what was a continual worry about radical shifts in the funding.”

In November, during a House Community Safety Committee work session, the Office of Crime Victims Advocacy gave a presentation outlining the need for this increased funding and the impact of the federal cuts. According to their data, federal funding to support services for crime victims was at its highest in 2018 but has been waning ever since, with state dollars making up for the shortfall starting in 2022.

In 2018, Washington was awarded over $70 million in funding for victim services; in 2024, that number dropped to under $20 million, the lowest allocation since 2014. In the next state fiscal year, the agency anticipates $17.8 million in federal funding for these programs.

“If you or your loved one experiences a crime in Washington state, the services you think are there to help you recover may not be there,” said Redden. “It’s going to mean things like potentially sending victims of sexual assault, domestic violence, child abuse to a waiting list for services.”

It could also force local agencies to close, she said, which is what happened to the sexual assault agency that previously served Kitsap County. Now, survivors in Kitsap County have to reach out to an agency in Pierce County to be connected with services.

At a rally held at Seattle Center in December, victim services advocates and elected officials described the reality of doing their work under current circumstances, and their inherent instability, which limits their ability to serve victims soon after a crime is committed.

Among the speakers was Aja Osita, the executive director of New Beginnings, a Seattle organization that provides services for survivors of domestic violence. In her speech, Osita described the challenges of providing survivor-informed and -led services without a reliable source of funding.

“Doing this work from a place of uncertainty is unfair,” she said.