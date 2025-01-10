Crowd gathers to mourn slain King County bus driver Shawn Yim

Yim was the first King County Metro bus driver in 26 years who was killed on the job. On Nov. 27, 1998, a passenger shot and killed operator Mark McLaughlin while he was driving Route 358. But while killings are rare, operators and union representatives said assaults are a near-daily problem, with unruly passengers spitting on, kicking, hitting, yelling at and otherwise harassing drivers.

Woodfill said the union has been calling for safety improvements on buses, but feels like the calls mostly fell on deaf ears prior to Yim’s death.

“So here we are again, on a day we all knew was coming,” he said in his remarks. “[We’re] left heartbroken, fearful, angry, distrustful and anxious. Our demands for safety after this painful tragedy must be met this year. We won’t wait again for another 26 years or another murder.”

Those demands include more transit security officers making rounds on routes and to install more robust barriers that can separate and protect drivers from passengers if necessary.

According to King County Metro, the agency has increased its number of transit security officers from 80 to 170 over the past few years, and continues to recruit more transit police. In the wake of Yim’s death, the agency ordered four test buses with “ADA-compliant, European-style operator compartment[s]” that are similar to the enclosures for operators on the light-rail and street cars.

The King County Council is discussing further safety improvements for Metro buses at a special meeting on Jan. 13 at 9 a.m.

County Councilmember Jorge Barón watched the bus processional from the corner of Fourth Avenue and Washington Street on Friday. He told Cascade PBS that the Council was looking into ways to increase transit security officers and install the safety barriers, but was open to hearing more ideas for safety improvements from the union and bus operators themselves.