An assault survivor found solace with a King County advocacy group

In 2023, the KCSARC assisted 4,805 survivors and their family members, with almost a third of their clients in Seattle and 46% in South King County. They served around 22% of clients from the east and north.

More than 80% of their clients identified as female, 17% were male and 1% identified as transgender, non-binary or other.

Sampson said the therapist that the KCSARC recommended was a man. Though he was uncomfortable around men since he was assaulted by a man, having a man for a therapist became part of his recovery through exposure therapy.

Another exercise he practiced with his therapist was to confront his trauma head-on: He would talk about what had happened to him, record it and listen to it. He reached the point where his trauma didn’t control him.

Sampson learned how to take care of himself, create care plans and use different tools. The assistance he received from the KCSARC was completely different from what general therapists do. He said general therapists can assist in different ways, for example through listening, but in his case he had to sort through deep trauma that stemmed from the sexual abuse he’d endured from his father and other adult men.

Sampson went through a year of therapy before he and his wife had a baby son, but now allows himself to enjoy fatherhood and being a prominent figure to all the children in his family. His child is now school-age.

While Sampson finished his therapy sessions at the KCSARC, he still uses the hot line whenever he needs a pick-me-up or as a form of self-care.

However, the federal Victims of Crime Act’s Crime Victims Fund has experienced significant funding decreases in recent years that could impact services offered. The funding is dependent on fines and penalties collected from prosecutions in federal cases, which can change from year to year. For the 2024 fiscal year, it is facing a $700 million cut (40%) according to the National Network to End Domestic Violence.

About 70% of the funding for Washington’s Office of Crime Victims Advocacy comes from the federal Victims of Crime Act Plan, and about 30% of KCSARC’s budget comes from state and federal funding.

For every $100,000 cut from the KCSARC’s budget, 70 victims or survivors won’t be served, said KCSARC CEO Kate Krug-Garvey in a Senate Law & Justice Committee work session.

Long wait times for calls, delays in reporting crimes and increased staff caseloads are some of the impacts of decreased funding in recent years, according to Megan Allen, director of advocacy at KCSARC.

“When we talk about sexual assault, oftentimes people hesitate to talk about it or to seek help, how isolated people feel in a different way than other crimes or experiences that people go through that are traumatic, so I do think we need to be especially intentional about ensuring that these services are available and accessible,” Allen said.

Their team has around 20 legal advocates, a manager and three supervisors, who take on 60 to 65 cases at any one time, from sexual assault and child abuse to domestic violence, trafficking and other violent crimes.

Legal advocates help their clients through the legal system, walking their clients through the processes of filing protection orders or reporting crimes and informing them about their rights.

“The reality is we may see victims and families have to wait longer to potentially get services or their advocate being unavailable for in-person appointments for accompaniment to reporting or to court,” Allen said.

Allen has worked at the KCSARC since the 2000s and as director for over a year, so she’s seen how cuts can impact meeting the needs of survivors and victims. She says further budget cuts would put a wrench in the workflow of teams who work together to match clients with the services they need.

The KCSARC receives referrals from their Resource Line or external partners. They also walk parents, children and other survivors and victims through legal processes with the courts, or through medical processes like what to expect during a sexual assault nurse examiner (SANE) exam.

“There are still times when our client care team is overloaded and trying to respond to several intakes and referrals that come in through a variety of different ways, which can be really difficult,” Allen said. “And you know, when you don’t respond to people in a timely way, it unfortunately sends a message that it’s unimportant, and that’s not a message we want to convey to victims and families who are trying to navigate the disclosure of their child’s sexual assault or the sexual assault they just experienced.”