WA cities expanded renter protections as state efforts stalled

As with many proposed rental regulations, the effort to extend notice periods in Spokane was controversial. Council meetings were packed and at times contentious. Landlords argued that it was impossible to predict what market conditions would look like six months in the future, and that the new law would drive small landlords out of business. Tenants, on the other hand, argued that 60 days wasn’t nearly enough time to budget for rent increases and, if necessary, find a new place to live.

In November, the Woodinville City Council passed a set of tenant protections that extended the notice period to 120 days for rent increases greater than 3% and 180 days for increases greater than 10%. It also limits move-in fees, requires advanced notice for landlords who don’t plan to offer lease renewals and requires landlords to provide tenants with a notice of their rights under new lease agreements.

Tukwila considered a similar law to extend notice periods this fall, but ultimately decided to defer the proposal until 2025.

Relocation assistance

In April, the Olympia City Council passed a sweeping set of renter protections that includes a requirement that landlords provide tenants with advanced notice of their right to terminate a lease early after receiving an unaffordable rent increase, and allow tenants to break their lease within 30 days of receiving a new rental rate.

The new law also makes renters eligible for relocation assistance from their landlord if they’re forced to move because of an excessive rent hike or habitability concerns. A tenant is eligible to receive a payout from their landlord equal to two and a half months’ rent if they’re facing a rent increase of more than 7% within a 12-month period.

Bellingham and Tacoma implemented similar relocation assistance policies this year following ballot initiatives passed by voters in November 2023.

The Bellingham initiative , led by Community First Whatcom, makes tenants eligible for relocation assistance equal to three months’ rent if faced with a rent increase over 8%.

In Tacoma, tenants are eligible for a payout equal to two months’ rent for increases of 5% or more, two-and-a-half months’ rent for increases over 7.5% and three months’ rent for increases over 10%.

The Tacoma initiative was led by Tacoma For All , a progressive advocacy group, and passed with a thin margin of less than 400 votes. It also prohibits landlords from evicting tenants between November and March, and prohibits evictions of families with kids in school.

In August this year, the Citizen Action Defense Fund, a constitutional-rights nonprofit, sued the city of Tacoma over the initiative on behalf of a Tacoma apartment complex. In a news release, Citizen Action Defense Fund executive director Jackson Maynard argued that the initiative is unconstitutional and creates “additional financial strain on the housing market.”

Added fees

As efforts at the state stalled, several Washington cities have been taking steps to crack down on what housing advocates call “junk fees” — a broad category of fees tacked onto rental units that advocates say has become arbitrary and excessive in recent years.

The Tacoma ballot initiative lowered the cap on late fees from $75 to $10; limited pet damage deposits to no more than 25% of one month’s rent; and banned move-in fees that exceed the first month’s rent. Olympia’s new suite of renter protections has similar limits.

In Bellingham, City Councilmember Jace Cotton is working on two ordinances to prohibit unreasonable “junk fees ” and administrative costs associated with rental units and manufactured mobile homes. The rental law would prohibit non-refundable pet fees, limit late fees and application fees and require that landlords disclose all mandatory fees on a rental agreement.



After being deferred for more community engagement in September, Bellingham plans to bring the proposals back for a city council vote at some point in 2025.

The right to air conditioning

The set of protections passed by the Olympia City Council in April also ensures that tenants won’t be cited or evicted because they installed a cooling device — such as a portable air conditioner — in their unit.

Spokane passed a similar “Heat, Health and Safety Ordinance” in June this year. The law was based on Oregon Senate Bill 1536 , which passed in 2022.

Spokane City Councilmember Kitty Klitzke, who sponsored the law, said in a press conference that the law is especially important in light of the 2021 heat dome that caused at least 19 deaths in Spokane County — many of them in apartments without air conditioning.

“Climate change is affecting the most vulnerable people in our community,” Klitzke said. “[This is] an important step to bring justice towards our efforts to mitigate climate change.”

Registry rules

Several Washington cities have laws requiring landlords to register each unit they operate with a central database. Spokane passed a similar law in 2023, requiring landlords to obtain a $130 business license, pay a $15-per unit fee and register every unit they operate with the city.

The goal of Spokane’s registry is to create a centralized database of rental units and landlord contact information — making it easier for the city’s code enforcement department to be proactive about inspecting rentals for substandard conditions.

Landlords were required to register all their units by Jan. 1, 2024, but many didn’t do that. By September, a little over 21,000 units were registered — less than half the total number of rental units estimated to exist in the city.

Voluntary compliance didn’t seem to be working, so in October the Spokane City Council decided to update the law to give it some teeth. Under the new rules, landlords who haven’t registered their units aren’t allowed to raise rent or evict tenants.

A proposal to create a rental registry program in Vancouver is slated to come before its city council in 2025.