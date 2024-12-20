The Newsfeed: A remarkable rebound for a Seattle basketball mentor

“I don’t know nothing else, but to give back and help and be around kids,” Watts Jr. said.

He says he was practically born in a gym since his dad is former Seattle SuperSonic and longtime Seattle Public Schools educator Donald Watts Sr., best known as Slick Watts.

Watts Jr. was also a star shooting guard at the University of Washington.

Together, the father and son created Watts Basketball and the Watts Foundation.

“This is my example of a man growing up, who constantly took time for people, that cared about people,” Watts Jr. said, reflecting on his dad’s dedication to the greater Seattle area.“[He] gave back to his community. When he got done playing, he worked for the Seattle school district for 30 years.”

In recent years, both have had major health problems. On Christmas Day last year, Watts Jr. suffered a stroke. His dad also had a massive stroke during the pandemic.

“When I was learning how to walk again, right. When I was learning to use my left hand. It works now. Not as good as it used to be for shooting and stuff like that, but it just took me back to the time, where I was learning it for the first time, and I am also around young people, who are developing ... and so it’s humbling,” Watts Jr. said.

“The young people that I get an opportunity to work with are the energy and the inspiration for the work that I’ve done in my recovery,” Watts Jr. said.

Among all of this tumult in recent years, the Foundation has seen an enrollment decline.

“Where we are at now, is like, really, the numbers are down. The numbers are low. Being able to get 15-20 kids per camp that are sponsored will really help kids in the community get those valuable skills, but also help us keep the lights on,” Watts Jr. said.

Watts Jr. says the community could best help the Foundation through financial support.

“Help put us to work for the young people in need. Sponsor our kids and our camps,” he said.