Departing WSU President Kirk Schulz reflects on nine years in Pullman

So I think that the broader answer to your question would be nationally, no. We talk a lot about why you could come to a school. You know, I got athletics, got nice dorms, great degree programs, but we don’t often talk about the cost part. We just kind of bury that a little bit nationally. And I think that what we’re going to have to do is reverse that. Instead of talking about how great the residence halls are, how many football games we won, I think we’re going to have to lead with what does it cost, a realistic number. What’s the average debt load of students coming out of that particular university?

Within the state of Washington, we’re talking about this a lot more. Fifty percent of students graduate from WSU with no debt. That’s a really important number, and that’s something that we have to keep pounding away at, and say, “Don’t decide you can’t come to Washington State University because you can't afford it. Apply and let us work with you and your family and financial aid.”

So it’s up to the universities to do a better job of messaging. And kind of messaging people where they are, instead of worrying about some of the things that a decade ago might have been near the top of the list, where affordability, debt amounts, and what you can do with your college degree need to be at the forefront.

Despite the destruction of the old PAC-12, how would you describe the future of WSU athletics?

It’s a complicated question. So now we have a rebuilt PAC-12, and I’m going to be the first to admit, I’ve tried to tell all of our groups. I’m under no illusion that the rebuilt PAC-12 is like the old PAC-12. And sometimes fans will go, oh, it’s not the same. Well, you’re right, it’s not the same.

But if you look at all these other conferences out there, you look at what the SEC was eight years ago, you look at what the Big 12 was eight years ago – all these conferences have changed, and I think that’s OK. And to be honest, the rebuilt PAC-12 has a lot more schools that look a lot more like Washington State University, land-grant universities with similar academic and research profiles, like Colorado State, Utah State and so forth.

So I actually think the future in terms of our conference affiliation looks really bright for us, and I think we’re going to be very competitive athletically in that particular conference. We’re going to be in the western half of the United States, that footprint feels good. We’re not sending our student athletes, you know, to Chapel Hill or wherever, on a regular basis to have to compete. And I just think at the end of the day, as they get their degrees, this is a far better place for them to be. So that’s all the positives.

WSU got used to, for many years, getting a very large check annually from the PAC-12 conference. You know, $35-$36 million came in. And largely, if you say, how did we financially support our athletic program? It was off PAC-12 revenues. Our donors were modest. You know, our ticket sales were good, but not great. And that was the way we kind of funded athletics programs.